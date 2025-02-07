PM Modi To Co-Chair AI Summit, Address India-France CEOs Forum During France Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit France from February 10 to February 12, where he will co-chair the AI Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and address the India-France CEOs Forum, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Friday.

During the visit, PM Modi will arrive in Paris on February 10 and attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Élysée Palace. On February 11, he will co-chair the AI Summit, which is expected to discuss the global impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ensure that AI applications are safe, humane, responsible, and trustworthy.

“AI is already having a profound impact across all sectors of the economy, society, and governance. The AI Summit is both significant and timely,” Misri said, emphasizing India’s focus on ethical AI development.

Strengthening India-France Ties

Following the summit, PM Modi and President Macron will address the India-France CEOs Forum, which aims to boost bilateral trade and investment between the two nations. Later that evening, the Prime Minister will travel to Marseille, where he will attend another dinner hosted by President Macron.

On February 12, PM Modi will visit a war cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I. He will also tour Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), where India is a key partner in the ambitious nuclear fusion project.

Misri highlighted the importance of ITER, calling it a “high-science project that India is collaborating on with a select group of countries.”This marks PM Modi’s sixth official visit to France, reflecting the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.

