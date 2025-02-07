Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi To Co-Chair AI Summit, Address India-France CEOs Forum During France Visit

The visit will also include discussions on ethical AI development, a tribute to Indian soldiers of World War I, and a tour of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) site in Cadarache, where India is a key partner.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
PM Modi To Co-Chair AI Summit, Address India-France CEOs Forum During France Visit


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit France from February 10 to February 12, where he will co-chair the AI Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and address the India-France CEOs Forum, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Friday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the visit, PM Modi will arrive in Paris on February 10 and attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Élysée Palace. On February 11, he will co-chair the AI Summit, which is expected to discuss the global impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ensure that AI applications are safe, humane, responsible, and trustworthy.

“AI is already having a profound impact across all sectors of the economy, society, and governance. The AI Summit is both significant and timely,” Misri said, emphasizing India’s focus on ethical AI development.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strengthening India-France Ties

Following the summit, PM Modi and President Macron will address the India-France CEOs Forum, which aims to boost bilateral trade and investment between the two nations. Later that evening, the Prime Minister will travel to Marseille, where he will attend another dinner hosted by President Macron.

On February 12, PM Modi will visit a war cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I. He will also tour Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), where India is a key partner in the ambitious nuclear fusion project.

Misri highlighted the importance of ITER, calling it a “high-science project that India is collaborating on with a select group of countries.”This marks PM Modi’s sixth official visit to France, reflecting the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.

ALSO READ: “Governor Not Required To Return ‘Repugnant Bill’ To Legislature For Re-examination”: AG Venkataramani To Supreme Court

Filed under

AI PM Modi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vivo V50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for February 17 In India, Expected Price And Display Details

Vivo V50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for February 17 In India, Expected Price And Display...

Gauhati HC Dismisses Petition Challenging Mizoram Govt Order Curtailing Term Of Village Councils

Gauhati HC Dismisses Petition Challenging Mizoram Govt Order Curtailing Term Of Village Councils

Gautam Adani Commits to Seva At Son’s Wedding; Sets an example by donating INR 10,000 Cr for social causes

Gautam Adani Commits to Seva At Son’s Wedding; Sets an example by donating INR 10,000...

Viral Video | Bihar Woman Gives Birth On Train In Delhi With RPF’s Timely Assistance

Viral Video | Bihar Woman Gives Birth On Train In Delhi With RPF’s Timely Assistance

Pixel 9a Launch: Google To Offer Free YouTube Premium And 100GB Cloud Storage

Pixel 9a Launch: Google To Offer Free YouTube Premium And 100GB Cloud Storage

Entertainment

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal

Jeet Adani’s Funny Request To Anupam Mittal Ahead Of Wedding Goes Viral

Jeet Adani’s Funny Request To Anupam Mittal Ahead Of Wedding Goes Viral

Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All You Need To Know About Bride, Groom And Special Gifts

Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All You Need To Know About Bride, Groom And

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending The Big Day?

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending

Lifestyle

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox