PM Modi To Host US Vice President J D Vance For Key Talks And Dinner In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host United States Vice President J D Vance for a high-level meeting and official dinner on Monday evening in Delhi, with trade, tariffs and bilateral cooperation on the agenda. The visit marks Vance’s first trip to India in his current role and comes amid renewed momentum in India-US ties.

Cultural and Diplomatic Engagements

Vance will arrive in Delhi on Monday morning, accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. A senior Union minister will receive the family at the Palam airbase. Apart from his official engagements, Vance’s visit includes cultural and historical stops in Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

Shortly after arrival, the Vance family is scheduled to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple. They may also explore local handicraft markets before heading to talks with Prime Minister Modi at 6:30 pm. The discussions are expected to focus on the early finalisation of the India-US bilateral trade agreement and efforts to enhance strategic ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra will join the talks from the Indian side. Vance will be accompanied by senior American officials from the Pentagon and State Department.

Following the meeting, Modi will host an official dinner in honour of the visiting delegation.

On Monday night, the Vances will proceed to Jaipur, where they will stay at the Rambagh Palace. Their itinerary includes a visit to Amer Fort on April 22, followed by an address at the Rajasthan International Centre, where Vance is expected to discuss India-US relations under the Trump administration.

On April 23, the family will visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram in Agra before returning to Jaipur. The Vances are scheduled to conclude their India tour and fly back to the US on April 24.

