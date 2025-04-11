PM Modi To Inaugurate Key Projects In Varanasi Today; Find Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to two key Indian states—Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh—where he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of ambitious development projects.

Modi began the day in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, before heading to Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district later in the afternoon.

PM Modi’s 50th Visit to Varanasi Since 2014

Modi landed at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at around 10 AM and stayed in the city for nearly two and a half hours. This marked his 50th visit to Varanasi since taking office as Prime Minister in 2014, underlining the political and emotional significance of the city to him.

At approximately 11 AM, he launched and laid the foundation for multiple development projects worth over ₹3,880 crore. He also addressed a public gathering in the city, where he emphasized ongoing progress in infrastructure and social development.

Massive Infrastructure Push in Varanasi

Among the key infrastructure projects Modi inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for were:

A new road bridge connecting the Varanasi Ring Road with Sarnath.

Two major flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings.

A highway underpass tunnel at NH-31 near Varanasi International Airport.

These road and bridge projects are collectively valued at over ₹980 crore, according to an official government statement.

Upgrades to Power Supply in Eastern UP

In the energy sector, Modi inaugurated two 400 KV and one 220 KV power substations, along with related transmission lines in Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur. The total cost of these projects is over ₹1,045 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for a new 220 KV transmission substation in Chaukaghat, a 132 KV substation in Ghazipur, and further improvements to the Varanasi electricity distribution system, valued at ₹775 crore.

Police and Education Facilities Get a Boost

To improve law enforcement infrastructure, Modi inaugurated a transit hostel at the Police Line and barracks at the PAC Ramnagar Campus. He also laid the foundation stone for new administrative buildings at various police stations, along with a new residential hostel.

On the education front, several new institutions are on the cards, including:

A Government Polytechnic College at Pindra.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College at Barki village.

Renovation of 77 primary schools under the Smart City Mission.

A new building for Kasturba Gandhi School at Cholapur.

Additionally, 356 rural libraries and 100 new Anganwadi centres will be established.

Sports, Ganga Ghats, and Clean Water Projects

As part of efforts to promote sports, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey turf with floodlights and a spectator gallery at Uday Pratap College. A mini stadium is also being built in Shivpur.

In his push for tourism and environmental conservation, Modi inaugurated the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat along the Ganga River. He also announced 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth over ₹345 crore, along with upgrades to six municipal wards in the city.

Support for Artisans, Farmers, and the Elderly

A new MSME Unity Mall aimed at promoting local artisans is also in the pipeline. Other development efforts include:

Infrastructure improvements under the Transport Nagar Scheme in Mohansarai.

A 1 MW solar power plant at Bhelupur’s Water Treatment Plant.

Beautification of parks and construction of 40 community halls in village panchayats.

During the event, Modi handed over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to first-time senior beneficiaries above 70 years old. He also distributed Geographical Indication (GI) certificates for local goods such as tabla, painting, thandai, and tiranga barfi.

In a big announcement for the dairy sector, Modi transferred over ₹105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers from Uttar Pradesh affiliated with Banas Dairy.

Visit to Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh

Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister flew to Madhya Pradesh. At around 3:15 PM, he offered prayers at the Guru Ji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh, located in the Ashoknagar district.

Modi then took part in a public programme at Anandpur Dham around 4:15 PM. Addressing the crowd, he acknowledged the spiritual and charitable efforts taking place at the site.

Anandpur Dham spans over 315 hectares and is known for its philanthropic and religious contributions. The Shri Anandpur Trust, which manages the site, operates a large modern gaushala with more than 500 cows and runs agricultural projects.

The Trust also runs a charitable hospital in Sukhpur village, several schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur, and various Satsang Centers across India.