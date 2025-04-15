Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi To Launch Final Stretch Of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link On April 19

PM Modi To Launch Final Stretch Of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link On April 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially inaugurate the final stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on April 19, a major milestone in India’s railway history.

PM Modi To Launch Final Stretch Of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link On April 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially inaugurate the final stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link on April 19


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially inaugurate the final stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on April 19, a major milestone in India’s railway history. The newly completed Katra-Sangaldan segment, part of the 272-kilometre-long USBRL project, features the world’s highest railway arch bridge — the iconic Chenab Bridge.

This launch will mark the completion of a decades-long dream to link New Delhi and Kashmir by rail, promising major improvements in tourism, transport, and economic opportunities for the region.

A proud moment for locals near the Chenab Bridge

Residents of nearby villages, especially in Bakkal, which lies close to the Chenab Bridge, are thrilled by the development. One resident shared their excitement over the upcoming inauguration and the jobs the project has already created.

“This bridge is in our vicinity. On April 19, PM Modi will inaugurate this bridge. We are so happy; everyone in the village is so happy. The construction of this bridge generated a lot of employment opportunities, and even after the inauguration, we will get employment opportunities,” the resident said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Chenab Bridge — now officially the highest railway bridge in the world — stands tall as a symbol of both engineering excellence and national pride.

Railway official highlights the importance of the USBRL project

Earlier this month, on April 10, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity for the Railway Board, spoke to ANI about the significance of the entire 272-kilometre USBRL project, which has been under construction for years.

“It has been the dream of every Indian to have a train running to Kashmir. For this, we have made long preparations, and now this USBRL section is ready. There is a 119-kilometre tunnel in this 272-kilometre section. This entire area is very important from the religious, tourism and connectivity point of view of Kashmir,” Kumar said.

He added that the railway line isn’t just about transportation — it’s expected to open up new doors for religious pilgrims, tourists, and local businesses, giving the Kashmir region a major boost in visibility and accessibility.

Two new Vande Bharat trains to begin service on launch day

To mark the start of operations on this crucial route, the Indian Railways will flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains on the day of the inauguration.

“On the date of commencement of the project, we have planned to run two Vande Bharat Express trains. One Vande Bharat Express train will run from Srinagar, and the other will run from Katra to Srinagar,” Kumar said.

These modern, semi-high-speed trains are expected to cut travel time and provide a comfortable, fast connection for people traveling to and from the valley.

Vande Bharat successfully tested on route with record-breaking bridges

Earlier this year, on January 23, Indian Railways conducted a successful trial run of the first Vande Bharat train on this route. The train traveled from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) station to Srinagar, passing over two groundbreaking bridges:

  • The Anji Khad Bridge, which is India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, and

  • The Chenab Bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge.

Special care was taken to ensure the train is built to handle the cold weather conditions of the Kashmir Valley, making it ideal for year-round travel in the region.

ALSO READ: Mehul Choksi’s Arrest: Legal Team To File Appeal For Release On Grounds Of Ill Health

Filed under

PM Modi Rail Link

Kerala Education Minister

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names...
Indian Railway Sector Rev

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand...
Smart Car Features To Dri

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030:...
newsx

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain
newsx

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At...
A 38-year-old woman in Be

Bengaluru: Why Was This Woman Beaten Brutally By Her Husband And Mob Outside A Mosque?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names To English-Medium Textbooks

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names...

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand In Wagon Manufacturing: ICRA

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand...

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030: NITI Aayog Report

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030:...

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At 43!

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At...

Entertainment

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?