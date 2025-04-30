Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
PM Modi To Launch WAVES 2025, India’s First Global Media Summit

Prime Minister Modi will visit the Creatosphere, where he will interact with creators selected through the Create in India Challenges launched last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate WAVES 2025, India’s first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The four-day event will showcase India’s growing influence in the global media and entertainment industry. Held under the tagline “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,” the summit will bring together creators, startups, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the globe. WAVES 2025 aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation. The event is set to highlight India’s capabilities across diverse content and technology platforms.

Summit to Showcase India’s Creative and Tech Potential

WAVES 2025 reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of combining creativity, technology, and talent to shape the future. The summit will integrate various sectors including films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, and broadcasting. Officials said the comprehensive format will demonstrate India’s potential to become a global leader in emerging technologies within entertainment. WAVES aims to unlock a $50 billion opportunity for India by 2029, significantly expanding the country’s footprint in the global entertainment economy. This initiative is part of India’s strategic move to scale innovation and economic value through cultural and digital exports.

India to Host Global Media Dialogue for the First Time

India will host the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time during WAVES 2025. The dialogue will include ministerial participation from 25 countries. The event marks a milestone in India’s international engagement with the media and entertainment sector. According to organisers, the GMD will focus on cross-border collaboration, content sharing, and policy development. Officials confirmed that India’s hosting of the dialogue will strengthen ties with key markets and further align India with global industry standards and practices. This initiative aims to open new avenues for strategic partnerships across countries.

WAVES Bazaar to Connect Thousands of Buyers and Sellers

The summit will also feature the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace designed to connect content creators, producers, buyers, and investors. The platform will include over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and more than 2,100 projects, providing extensive business opportunities and networking scope. The initiative will support both local and global participants, making it one of the largest media business marketplaces ever hosted in India. Delegates will use the platform to collaborate, pitch, and secure deals across entertainment formats. The government said the Bazaar will encourage commercial partnerships and foster media entrepreneurship.

PM to Interact with Creators at the Creatosphere

Prime Minister Modi will visit the Creatosphere, where he will interact with creators selected through the Create in India Challenges launched last year. The challenges received over one lakh registrations and identified top talent across various content sectors. The Prime Minister will also visit the Bharat Pavilion, which highlights India’s cultural and creative diversity. WAVES 2025 will include participation from over 90 countries, with 10,000+ delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and more than 350 startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses covering the entire media ecosystem.

