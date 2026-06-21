PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be the chief guest for the nation’s celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga from the Red Road in Kolkata on Sunday, June 21. The theme for the event is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ and it focuses on the benefits of Yoga for physical fitness, mental health, emotional strength, and a better quality of life. Thousands of people are expected to join the Prime Minister in the Common Yoga Protocol session and similar events are being held around India and the world.

International Yoga Day 2026: 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata



Official statement says Yoga Day is being celebrated at almost 2500 centres world over, with participation from over 210 Indian missions and diplomatic posts. This is a symbolic gesture of yoga’s increasing impact as a worldwide exercise of health, harmony, and collective prosperity. The pre-party was festive in Kolkata as the iconic Howrah Bridge was lit up in the colours of the Indian tricolour. Leaders, celebrities and yoga enthusiasts across the country came together for special sessions to emphasize the need to incorporate yoga into everyday living. Actor Suniel Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shilpa Shetty, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took part in a programme of yoga in Vijayawada, where they spoke about its positive impact on the health of both the body and mind.

International Yoga Day And PM Modi

Celebrities also applauded the government’s work in popularising yoga in the world. Shilpa Shetty said that Prime Minister Modi played a significant role in making Yoga a trend across the globe and Suniel Shetty emphasized on the consistent practice of yoga for all age groups. UN General Assembly accepted India’s proposal and the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated since then every year. PM Modi has been organising Yoga Day celebrations in various iconic locations such as New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam over the years. The event this year builds on this tradition and highlights the importance of yoga for healthier lives and active ageing among all ages.

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