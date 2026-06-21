PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
12th International Yoga Day Deniz Undav brace Germany abbas araghchi Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump 3rd ODI Highlights maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh 12th International Yoga Day Deniz Undav brace Germany abbas araghchi Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump 3rd ODI Highlights maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh 12th International Yoga Day Deniz Undav brace Germany abbas araghchi Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump 3rd ODI Highlights maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh 12th International Yoga Day Deniz Undav brace Germany abbas araghchi Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump 3rd ODI Highlights maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
12th International Yoga Day Deniz Undav brace Germany abbas araghchi Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump 3rd ODI Highlights maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh 12th International Yoga Day Deniz Undav brace Germany abbas araghchi Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump 3rd ODI Highlights maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh 12th International Yoga Day Deniz Undav brace Germany abbas araghchi Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump 3rd ODI Highlights maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh 12th International Yoga Day Deniz Undav brace Germany abbas araghchi Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump 3rd ODI Highlights maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh
LIVE TV
Home > India News > PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India

PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations from Kolkata's Red Road, joining thousands of participants under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 06:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be the chief guest for the nation’s celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga from the Red Road in Kolkata on Sunday, June 21. The theme for the event is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ and it focuses on the benefits of Yoga for physical fitness, mental health, emotional strength, and a better quality of life. Thousands of people are expected to join the Prime Minister in the Common Yoga Protocol session and similar events are being held around India and the world.

International Yoga Day 2026: 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata

Official statement says Yoga Day is being celebrated at almost 2500 centres world over, with participation from over 210 Indian missions and diplomatic posts. This is a symbolic gesture of yoga’s increasing impact as a worldwide exercise of health, harmony, and collective prosperity. The pre-party was festive in Kolkata as the iconic Howrah Bridge was lit up in the colours of the Indian tricolour. Leaders, celebrities and yoga enthusiasts across the country came together for special sessions to emphasize the need to incorporate yoga into everyday living. Actor Suniel Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shilpa Shetty, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took part in a programme of yoga in Vijayawada, where they spoke about its positive impact on the health of both the body and mind.

International Yoga Day And PM Modi

Celebrities also applauded the government’s work in popularising yoga in the world. Shilpa Shetty said that Prime Minister Modi played a significant role in making Yoga a trend across the globe and Suniel Shetty emphasized on the consistent practice of yoga for all age groups. UN General Assembly accepted India’s proposal and the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated since then every year. PM Modi has been organising Yoga Day celebrations in various iconic locations such as New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam over the years. The event this year builds on this tradition and highlights the importance of yoga for healthier lives and active ageing among all ages.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India
Tags: 12th International Yoga Dayhome-hero-pos-1International Yoga Day 2026International Yoga Day PM ModiInternational Yoga Day PM Modi KolkataYoga Day 2026

RELATED News

International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21

PM Modi Returns To Bengal After BJP Triumph. Here’s What He Said

PM Kisan 23rd Installment Out: Check ₹2,000 Status

Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies: Dipke Demands Pradhan’s Resignation

Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh; 13 Held

LATEST NEWS

Bangalore Weather Today June 21 2026: Rainy Week Ahead as IMD Predicts Showers Across City

Israeli Strikes Kill 9 In Gaza, Including Child And Al Jazeera Cameraman | Watch

FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32

Three People Killed After Fire Engulfs Building In West London

‘No Tolls In Hormuz Strait For 60 Days’: Trump Warns Iran If Negotiations Fail

Why Is US Ending Funding For South Africa's HIV Programmes?

Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Killed In Plane Crash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brobbey and Gakpo At The Double As Five-Star Netherlands Crush Sorry Sweden

Giorgia Meloni Hits Back At Trump, Calls His Attacks ‘Senseless’ After Photo-Op Claims

IPL Trade Rumours: How Will Rishabh Pant Rejoin Delhi Capitals? Inside Details Of Mega IPL Trade Swap Deal With Lucknow Super Giants

PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India
PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India
PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India
PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India

QUICK LINKS