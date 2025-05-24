PM Modi to Lead NITI Aayog Meeting with Chief Ministers to Shape Vision for a Developed India by 2047; What’s On Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This is the first major sit-down between the Prime Minister and all state Chief Ministers since the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor earlier this month, dismantling nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The operation was launched in retaliation for the recent deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Team India: A Push for Joint Progress

NITI Aayog released a statement ahead of the meeting, highlighting the Prime Minister’s emphasis on cooperative federalism and inclusive growth. The idea is to strengthen the concept of “Team India”—a partnership between the Centre and states—to achieve the ambitious goal of turning India into a developed nation.

“As India progresses towards becoming a developed country, it is essential that states leverage their unique strengths and drive transformative changes at the grassroots, ensuring that the aspirations of 140 crore citizens translate into tangible outcomes on the ground,” the statement read.

Main Theme: ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047’

The theme of the meeting is Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047, aligning with the target of transforming India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence. The discussion will revolve around helping states craft long-term, inclusive plans that reflect both national goals and local realities.

The government wants states to focus on areas like education, healthcare, sustainable development, governance reforms, economic growth, and the use of technology. States are also being encouraged to adopt data-driven approaches and use proper monitoring tools like ICT-enabled infrastructure, Project Monitoring Units, and Evaluation Cells to keep things on track and make necessary adjustments when needed.

Shaping the Vision for a Stronger Nation

The Governing Council meeting is a crucial platform where the Centre and states/UTs come together to share ideas and collaborate on national development goals. This time, the conversation is expected to dig deeper into building a common vision and strategy for the next two decades.

The meeting will also revisit discussions from the Fourth National Conference of Chief Secretaries, held in December 2024. The focus of that event was ‘Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment, and Skilling—Leveraging the Demographic Dividend’. That conference had input from both Union government secretaries and top officials from all states and UTs.

Key Areas for Discussion

Six important themes that emerged from the December conference will likely be part of Saturday’s meeting too:

Boosting manufacturing in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities Expanding services in smaller cities Strengthening MSMEs and non-farm rural jobs Supporting urban MSMEs and informal jobs Creating green economy opportunities through renewable energy Promoting sustainability with circular economy efforts

Economic Realities Also on the Agenda

A senior official said the talks may also cover ongoing economic challenges and ideas from the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26. While India is still projected to grow strongly despite global headwinds, there are concerns.

According to the official, India’s GDP is expected to grow between 6.2% and 6.7% in this fiscal year. However, both the IMF and World Bank recently lowered their growth forecasts to 6.2% and 6.3% respectively for the 2025–26 period, pointing to global uncertainties and trade tensions as key factors.

Who’s in the Room?

The NITI Aayog Governing Council includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union Ministers. PM Modi, who has led the council since it was formed, will be at the helm once again this weekend.

However, it’s worth noting that last year’s meeting, held in July, saw 10 states and UTs skip the event. Whether they attend this time remains to be seen.

Vision 2047: Roadmap to a $30 Trillion Economy

NITI Aayog is also working on a big-picture vision document aimed at guiding India’s journey to becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047. The planning body was tasked in 2023 with integrating ten sector-based thematic visions into one unified national blueprint. The final version will touch on four key pillars—economic growth, social development, sustainability, and governance.

This weekend's meeting is expected to lay some of the groundwork for that broader national vision, with the hope that states will align their own goals with the larger dream of a developed India.