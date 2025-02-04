Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address Amid Opposition Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, which is an important parliamentary debate. His address comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised several key issues in the Lok Sabha, including the India-China border tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, which is an important parliamentary debate.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, which is an important parliamentary debate. His address comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised several key issues in the Lok Sabha, including the India-China border tensions, an invite from the US to the Prime Minister, the Make In India initiative, and concerns over the addition of voters in constituencies where the BJP had registered victories in Maharashtra.

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) Debate

During the ongoing Budget session, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is expected to be a hot topic of discussion. In the Lok Sabha, questions will be raised regarding whether the committee formed to provide a legal guarantee for MSP has submitted its report. The Rajya Sabha will focus on whether the target for procuring wheat and paddy at MSP has been achieved in the last three years.

Budget Session and Key Issues Raised

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget on February 1. The first part of the session will continue until February 13. After a break, the session will reconvene on March 10 and run until April 4. Since the start of the session, the Opposition has been vocal, raising slogans demanding a discussion on the Maha Kumbh stampede. They have also criticized the government for not publishing a list of those who died in the incident that occurred on January 29.

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes the President’s Address

In his speech during the debate on the Motion of Thanks, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticized the President’s Address as being a repetition of last year’s speech. He called it the same “laundry list” of accomplishments the government claims to have achieved. Gandhi pointed out that both the previous UPA government and the current NDA government have failed to address the issue of unemployment, leaving young people without clear answers on employment opportunities.

He also commented on the Make in India initiative, acknowledging that it was a good idea but claiming that Prime Minister Modi had “pretty much failed” in executing it effectively.

Opposition Protests Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

In both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Opposition parties erupted in protest over several issues, particularly the Maha Kumbh stampede that took place during the second Shahi Snan on Mauni Amawasya. The stampede tragically led to at least 30 deaths and injured around 60 people. Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding accountability and a discussion on the incident.

After the protests, Opposition MPs staged a walkout but returned once the Question Hour concluded.

Similar protests and slogans were seen in the Rajya Sabha as well, highlighting the Opposition’s frustration with the government’s handling of the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Congress Leader Criticizes Budget For Bihar, Calls Promised Special Package A ‘Jhunjhuna’

Filed under

Budget Session in Parliament Motion Of Thanks

