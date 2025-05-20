PM Modi To Unveil 103 Redeveloped Amrit Stations Nationwide

These 103 stations, spread across 86 districts in 18 States and Union Territories, have been upgraded to improve passenger experience, accessibility for persons with disabilities, and sustainability, while maintaining regional design elements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 newly redeveloped railway stations across India via video conferencing on Thursday, May 22. The event will take place in Bikaner, Rajasthan. According to the Ministry of Railways, the redevelopment has been carried out under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) at a combined cost of over ₹1,100 crore. Among these, five stations from Karnataka—Munirabad, Bagalkot, Gadag, Gokak Road, and Dharwad—have undergone significant transformation.

These 103 stations, spread across 86 districts in 18 States and Union Territories, have been upgraded to improve passenger experience, accessibility for persons with disabilities, and sustainability, while maintaining regional design elements.

Upgraded Stations in Karnataka

Gadag Railway Station:

Redeveloped at a cost of ₹23.24 crore, Gadag station now includes a spacious entrance, modern circulation space, and dedicated entry and exit routes. Platforms 1 to 3 feature new shelters and facilities for Divyangjan. A 12-meter-wide foot overbridge with lifts and escalators connects the platforms. The station handles over 40 trains daily, linking key cities including Hubballi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Dharwad Railway Station:

With ₹17.1 crore invested, the station now has a second entrance, a wide foot overbridge, three lifts, and two escalators. Additional upgrades include façade lighting, modern signage, upgraded toilets, and improved passenger information systems. The station lies on the Londa–Hubballi route and connects to cities such as Belagavi, Pune, Goa, and Bengaluru.

Bagalkot Railway Station:

At ₹16.06 crore, redevelopment efforts at Bagalkot include a new station building, upgraded platforms with shelters, dedicated waiting rooms, and a 12-meter-wide foot overbridge. The station enhances connectivity on the Gadag–Hotgi rail line, linking it with Vijayapura, Solapur, and Bengaluru.

Munirabad Railway Station:

Located in Koppal district, Munirabad station has been redeveloped with an allocation of ₹18.40 crore. It now features a new building, improved signage, lifts, a foot overbridge, and over 3,600 sqm of covered platforms. Being just 10 km from Hampi, the station is expected to boost tourism in the region.

Gokak Road Railway Station:

With ₹16.98 crore spent on upgrades, Gokak Road station now includes a new G+1 station building, a 3,463 sqm circulation area, better lighting, a foot overbridge, and enhanced waiting zones. The station is positioned to support local development and tourist activity.

