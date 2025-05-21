Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
PM Modi To Unveil Nation’s First 9000 HP ‘Make in India’ Locomotive In Gujarat’s Dahod | India News

The railway factory in Dahod, established under the PPP model, is set to manufacture 1,200 engines over the next 10 years, with plans to export them both domestically and internationally.

PM Modi To Unveil Nation's First 9000 HP 'Make in India' Locomotive In Gujarat's Dahod | India News

Following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his home state, Gujarat, for the first time. He will participate in events across three districts--Dahod, Kachchh and Gandhinagar--on May 26 and 27.


Following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his home state, Gujarat, for the first time. He will participate in events across three districts–Dahod, Kachchh and Gandhinagar–on May 26 and 27.

After addressing a public meeting on Mirzapar Road in Bhuj, Kachchh, he will pay a visit to the revered Mata Ashapura Temple. Notably, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first 9000 HP locomotive engine manufactured at the railway production unit established in Dahod, which was built with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

The railway factory in Dahod, established under the PPP model, is set to manufacture 1,200 engines over the next 10 years, with plans to export them both domestically and internationally. These locomotive engines will soon be produced entirely under the 100% Make in India initiative.

Advanced facilities

A key feature of these engines is their ability to carry cargo weighing up to 4,600 tonnes. For the first time, the engines will be equipped with air conditioning and a toilet facility for the driver. Additionally, an advanced cover system has been installed to enhance safety and prevent accidents. Built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, the Dahod factory is currently producing four engines, all of which will proudly bear the label “Manufactured In Dahod.”

This project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 10,000 people in Dahod and nearby regions, providing a significant boost to the local economy. In addition, the various components required for locomotive production by the multinational company that secured the contract as the lowest bidder will open up business opportunities for suppliers in the power sector as well as small and medium-sized engineering firms.

Notably, the 9000 HP, 6-axle electric engine will have an average speed of 75 km per hour. Maintenance of this engine will be carried out at depots in Kharagpur (West Bengal), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Pune (Maharashtra).

(With ANI Inputs)

