PM Modi To Visit France For AI Summi, Know His Agenda As He Joins Global Leaders In Paris

PM Modi will visit France for the AI Summit and nuclear talks before heading to the US for his first meeting with Trump in his second term as US President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day official visit to France on Monday, where he will co-chair the third edition of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. This visit underscores the strengthening India-France strategic partnership, covering key areas such as AI and nuclear energy.

Following his engagements in France, PM Modi will travel to the United States on February 12 for his first meeting with President Donald Trump since his second-term inauguration.

Modi’s France Itinerary: AI, Trade & Bilateral Talks

PM Modi will arrive in Paris on February 10 and attend a special dinner hosted by President Macron, where prominent global CEOs and dignitaries will be present.

On February 11, he will co-chair the AI Action Summit, a continuation of previous editions held in the UK (2023) and South Korea (2024). The summit will focus on ethical AI development, global collaboration, and the role of AI in shaping the future economy.

During his visit, PM Modi will also engage in bilateral discussions with President Macron, including addressing the India-France CEOs Forum. The two leaders will discuss mutual interests such as trade, technology, and security. Macron will host a dinner in Marseille in honor of PM Modi on February 11.

Honoring Indian Soldiers & Advancing Nuclear Collaboration

On February 12, Modi and Macron will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought during World War I. The visit will be followed by the joint inauguration of the Consulate General of India in Marseille.

A key highlight of Modi’s France trip will be his visit to Cadarache, home to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER)—a major global project on nuclear fusion energy, where India is a key contributor.

PM Modi’s US Visit: First Meeting with Trump in Second Term

After concluding his France visit, PM Modi will travel to the United States on February 12-13 at President Donald Trump’s invitation. This will be Modi’s first visit to the US since Trump’s re-election, providing an opportunity to engage with the new administration on key bilateral issues.

India-France Relations: A Longstanding Strategic Bond

India and France share a deep-rooted strategic partnership since 1998, covering defense, nuclear energy, and space collaborations. In recent years, the partnership has expanded to include cybersecurity, AI, climate change, and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

With AI and nuclear energy at the forefront, Modi’s France visit aims to further bolster Indo-French ties, while his upcoming US visit sets the stage for renewed diplomatic engagement with the Trump administration.

