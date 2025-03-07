Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Will Take Part In ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Event On International Women’s Day

PM Modi is set to visit Surat and Navsari, Gujarat, for a two-day trip, addressing the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan', marking International Women’s Day, and distributing over Rs 450 crore to women entrepreneurs. The visit also coincides with the ongoing Board exams in Surat

PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Will Take Part In ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Event On International Women’s Day

Modi to Distribute Over Rs 450 Crore to Women Entrepreneurs During Gujarat Visit


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend Friday night in Surat and on Saturday will address the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ in Navsari to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Just days after his recent visit to Gujarat, where he was in Saurashtra from March 1 to 3, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to return to the state for a two-day visit. During this trip, he will participate in at least two public meetings and a roadshow in Surat and Navsari, according to a statement from the Gujarat government. His previous visit included a stop in Jamnagar, where he visited the Reliance Industries’ Vantara animal rescue center and chaired a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will land in Surat, where he will address the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) at Nilgiri Grounds in Limbayat. Prior to this, he will participate in a 3-km roadshow. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also expected to be present at the event.

Modi will spend the night in Surat and travel to Navsari on Saturday, where he will attend the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ to mark International Women’s Day. The event will take place in Vansi-Borsi, Navsari. During this gathering, the Prime Minister will distribute over Rs 450 crore in financial aid to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

According to the government statement, nearly 1.5 lakh women in Gujarat have achieved the status of ‘Lakhpati Didis’ under this scheme, launched on Independence Day in 2023. The initiative recognizes women SHG members who earn over Rs 10,000 per month and have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh through activities like agriculture, animal husbandry, or small industries.

Modi’s visit to Surat will coincide with the ongoing Board exams in the state. The Surat District Education Officer has advised students taking the exams in the Limbayat and Athwa Lines areas to arrive at their exam centers two hours early on both days. Surat DEO Bhagirath Sinh Parmar explained that Class 10 exams take place in the morning, while Class 12 exams are in the afternoon. Parents are encouraged to drop their children off two hours in advance, and school authorities will take responsibility for the students after that.

Additionally, Parmar suggested that parents use mopeds instead of cars on March 7 and 8 to avoid traffic and help students reach their exam centers on time. Late arrivals may lead to stress and affect performance during the exams.

