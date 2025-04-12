PM Modi To Visit Haryana On Ambedkar Jayanti, Launch Hisar-Ayodhya Flight And Key Projects

On Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, PM Modi will visit Haryana to flag off the Hisar-Ayodhya flight, lay foundation for ₹8,470 Cr power plant, biogas unit & Rewari Bypass project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on Sunday, April 14, to mark Ambedkar Jayanti with a series of major infrastructure announcements. His visit will focus on aviation, power, clean energy, and road connectivity—bringing a significant boost to regional development in the state.

At around 10:15 AM, PM Modi will flag off the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya, marking the start of direct air travel between the two cities. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building at Hisar’s Maharaja Agrasen Airport, a project worth over ₹410 crore. The new terminal will feature modern passenger and cargo handling facilities, along with an air traffic control (ATC) tower.

This new connectivity underlines the government’s goal of making air travel accessible and affordable. In addition to Ayodhya, Hisar will now be linked with Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh through scheduled flights multiple times a week.

Later at 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister will reach YamunaNagar, where he will launch several development projects. A major highlight will be the foundation stone laying of a 800 MW modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant. Spread over 233 acres and costing approximately ₹8,470 crore, the plant is expected to significantly improve electricity availability in Haryana and support the state’s growing energy demands.

Continuing with his push for clean energy and organic waste management, PM Modi will also lay the foundation for a Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant at Mukarabpur in YamunaNagar. This eco-friendly plant will have an annual capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and contribute to the GOBARDhan mission, which promotes sustainable waste-to-energy practices.

Adding to the day’s list of major developments, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Rewari Bypass project, constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The 14.4 km bypass, built at a cost of around ₹1,070 crore, is set to decongest Rewari city, cut travel time between Delhi and Narnaul by nearly an hour, and support economic activities in the region.

The series of inaugurations and foundation stone layings reaffirms the government’s focus on multi-sector development, with improved transport, power, environment, and connectivity being at the heart of it.

