Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi To Visit Haryana On Ambedkar Jayanti, Launch Hisar-Ayodhya Flight And Key Projects

PM Modi To Visit Haryana On Ambedkar Jayanti, Launch Hisar-Ayodhya Flight And Key Projects

PM Modi to visit Haryana on Ambedkar Jayanti, launch Hisar-Ayodhya flight, new airport terminal, thermal power plant, biogas unit, and Rewari bypass project.

PM Modi To Visit Haryana On Ambedkar Jayanti, Launch Hisar-Ayodhya Flight And Key Projects

On Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, PM Modi will visit Haryana to flag off the Hisar-Ayodhya flight, lay foundation for ₹8,470 Cr power plant, biogas unit & Rewari Bypass project.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on Sunday, April 14, to mark Ambedkar Jayanti with a series of major infrastructure announcements. His visit will focus on aviation, power, clean energy, and road connectivity—bringing a significant boost to regional development in the state.

At around 10:15 AM, PM Modi will flag off the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya, marking the start of direct air travel between the two cities. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building at Hisar’s Maharaja Agrasen Airport, a project worth over ₹410 crore. The new terminal will feature modern passenger and cargo handling facilities, along with an air traffic control (ATC) tower.

This new connectivity underlines the government’s goal of making air travel accessible and affordable. In addition to Ayodhya, Hisar will now be linked with Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh through scheduled flights multiple times a week.

Later at 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister will reach YamunaNagar, where he will launch several development projects. A major highlight will be the foundation stone laying of a 800 MW modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant. Spread over 233 acres and costing approximately ₹8,470 crore, the plant is expected to significantly improve electricity availability in Haryana and support the state’s growing energy demands.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Continuing with his push for clean energy and organic waste management, PM Modi will also lay the foundation for a Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant at Mukarabpur in YamunaNagar. This eco-friendly plant will have an annual capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and contribute to the GOBARDhan mission, which promotes sustainable waste-to-energy practices.

Adding to the day’s list of major developments, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Rewari Bypass project, constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The 14.4 km bypass, built at a cost of around ₹1,070 crore, is set to decongest Rewari city, cut travel time between Delhi and Narnaul by nearly an hour, and support economic activities in the region.

The series of inaugurations and foundation stone layings reaffirms the government’s focus on multi-sector development, with improved transport, power, environment, and connectivity being at the heart of it.

ALSO READ: Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

Filed under

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Hisar airport terminal PM Modi Haryana visit

newsx

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview
President Donald Trump is

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million...
newsx

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead
newsx

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security
newsx

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali...
newsx

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million In 8 Weeks’

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million...

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali...

Entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?