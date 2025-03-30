Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
PM Modi To Visit Nagpur To Pay Tributes To RSS Leaders, Inaugurate Defence And Healthcare Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Nagpur today, where he will pay homage to RSS founding leaders and inaugurate key infrastructure projects. His visit coincides with the RSS's Gudi Padwa celebrations and includes stops at defence and healthcare facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Nagpur today, where he will pay homage to the founding leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Smruti Mandir, according to an official government release issued on Saturday. His visit coincides with the RSS’s celebration of the Gudi Padwa festival.

Tributes at The Memorials of RSS Founder

During the visit, PM Modi will offer tributes at the memorials of RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar and the organisation’s second Sarsanghchalak, M.S. Golwalkar, both located at the Dr. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur. Additionally, he will pay respects to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, the historic site where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

As part of his itinerary, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an extension of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre. The new facility will include a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, aiming to bolster ophthalmic care and research in the region.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Defence and Aerospace Projects

PM Modi will also visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility, where he is slated to inaugurate a newly constructed 1,250-metre-long and 25-metre-wide airstrip designed for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Additionally, he will unveil a live munition and warhead testing facility for loitering munition and other guided munitions, marking a significant step in bolstering India’s defence capabilities.

The Prime Minister’s visit will be accompanied by stringent security measures. “The PM’s convoy will include 20 special vehicles, including those equipped with VIP protection and RCEID (radio-controlled improvised explosive devices) jammer equipment. More than 5,000 police personnel from local units, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Anti-Riot Squad, and Quick Response Team have been deployed. A total of 900 traffic police officers will be manning the roads,” the government release stated.

PM Modi to Visit to Chhattisgarh for Infrastructure Projects

Following his engagements in Nagpur, PM Modi will travel to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, where he will lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects. These projects will cover various sectors, including power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing, furthering the government’s development agenda.

