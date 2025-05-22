PM Modi to Visit Rajasthan Today; Will Offer Prayers, Meet Soldiers, and Launch Major Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rajasthan today following the successful completion of Operation Sindoor. He has a packed schedule lined up in Bikaner, including a temple visit, interactions with soldiers, and the launch of key infrastructure projects.

According to officials, PM Modi is expected to arrive in Bikaner from Delhi by around 9:50 AM. His first stop will be the Karni Mata Temple, where he will offer prayers at 10:30 AM. The temple, a major spiritual site in the region, holds great significance for locals and devotees.

PM To Visit Nal Air Force Station

Later in the morning, the Prime Minister may visit Nal Air Force Station where he could meet and interact with Indian Army personnel, sources said. However, the visit to Nal has not been officially confirmed yet.

At 11:00 AM, PM Modi will inaugurate the Deshnok railway station, which has been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. As part of the ceremony, he will also flag off the new Bikaner-Mumbai Express train, a move expected to boost connectivity between Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

By 11:30 AM, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹26,000 crore. These projects span various sectors and are expected to bring long-term benefits to the state.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, under which more than 1,300 railway stations across the country are being modernized, is one of the key highlights of today’s agenda. The goal is to upgrade railway infrastructure and improve passenger amenities at major and smaller stations alike.

PM Modi’s visit is being seen as a significant push for infrastructure and regional development in Rajasthan, especially as the state gears up for future growth and investment.