Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi To Visit Sri Lanka On April 5, Will Finalize The Agreement Made During Sri Lankan Leader’s Visit

PM Modi To Visit Sri Lanka On April 5, Will Finalize The Agreement Made During Sri Lankan Leader’s Visit

President Dissanayake has announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit Sri Lanka to finalize key agreements made during the Sri Lankan leader’s visit to New Delhi last year.

PM Modi To Visit Sri Lanka On April 5, Will Finalize The Agreement Made During Sri Lankan Leader’s Visit


President Dissanayake has announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit Sri Lanka to finalize key agreements made during the Sri Lankan leader’s visit to New Delhi last year. The announcement was made during his address in Parliament, as reported by local media.

A significant focus of Modi’s visit will be the commencement of the long-awaited Sampur power plant project in Trincomalee, which has been a key point of discussion between the two nations. The power plant, initially planned as a coal-based facility, will now be developed as a solar power station under a joint venture between the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and India’s National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shifting to Renewable Energy

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa confirmed that an agreement was reached last month to develop solar power plants in the country with India’s support.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The governments of Sri Lanka and India have agreed to establish solar power plants with a 50-megawatt capacity in the first phase and 70 megawatts in the second phase at Sampur in Trincomalee. This will be a joint venture between the Ceylon Electricity Board and the NTPC of India,” Jayathissa said.

Originally, NTPC had planned to develop a coal-fired power station at the same site, but the project was later restructured to focus on renewable energy, aligning with Sri Lanka’s shift toward sustainable and clean energy sources.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

President Dissanayake’s visit to New Delhi in December 2024 was a crucial step in strengthening economic and strategic cooperation between the two nations. During his visit, he met with Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including regional security, trade, and energy collaboration.

India has committed to expanding its economic investments in Sri Lanka, with major projects in energy, infrastructure, and connectivity. Electricity grid interconnection and the development of a multi-product petroleum pipeline were also highlighted as key initiatives aimed at boosting trade and investment between the two neighbors.

Dissanayake assured India that Sri Lanka would not engage in any activities that could harm Indian interests, a statement seen as a reassurance amid concerns over China’s growing influence in the region.

As Modi prepares for his upcoming visit, both countries are expected to deepen their partnership in energy, trade, and regional security, marking another step in their longstanding diplomatic ties.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Cancels Mumtaz Hotel Project, What’s The Controversy?

 

Filed under

PM Modi sri lanka

Elon Musk addresses the s

Elon Musk Addresses Tesla Employees Amid Stock Decline and Political Controversy
newsx

Muskan Rastogi Planned Murdering Her Husband Saurabh Rajput Since 2024, From Google Searches To Poisoned...
Thousands protest in Ista

Thousands Protest In Turkey Against Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu’s Arrest, Defy Government Crackdown
newsx

PM Modi To Visit Sri Lanka On April 5, Will Finalize The Agreement Made During...
Israel struck T4 and Tadm

Israel Strikes T4 and Palmyra Airbases in Syria, Citing ‘Strategic’ Threats
newsx

‘Crooked Judges’: Donald Trump Attacks Federal Judge, Demands His Impeachment
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk Addresses Tesla Employees Amid Stock Decline and Political Controversy

Elon Musk Addresses Tesla Employees Amid Stock Decline and Political Controversy

Muskan Rastogi Planned Murdering Her Husband Saurabh Rajput Since 2024, From Google Searches To Poisoned Kofte, Check Here

Muskan Rastogi Planned Murdering Her Husband Saurabh Rajput Since 2024, From Google Searches To Poisoned...

Thousands Protest In Turkey Against Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu’s Arrest, Defy Government Crackdown

Thousands Protest In Turkey Against Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu’s Arrest, Defy Government Crackdown

Israel Strikes T4 and Palmyra Airbases in Syria, Citing ‘Strategic’ Threats

Israel Strikes T4 and Palmyra Airbases in Syria, Citing ‘Strategic’ Threats

‘Crooked Judges’: Donald Trump Attacks Federal Judge, Demands His Impeachment

‘Crooked Judges’: Donald Trump Attacks Federal Judge, Demands His Impeachment

Entertainment

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A Tale Of Power, Crime And Corruption

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For Close To A Month

How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone?

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival