PM Modi To Visit Sri Lanka On April 5, Will Finalize The Agreement Made During Sri Lankan Leader’s Visit

President Dissanayake has announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit Sri Lanka to finalize key agreements made during the Sri Lankan leader’s visit to New Delhi last year. The announcement was made during his address in Parliament, as reported by local media.

A significant focus of Modi’s visit will be the commencement of the long-awaited Sampur power plant project in Trincomalee, which has been a key point of discussion between the two nations. The power plant, initially planned as a coal-based facility, will now be developed as a solar power station under a joint venture between the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and India’s National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Shifting to Renewable Energy

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa confirmed that an agreement was reached last month to develop solar power plants in the country with India’s support.

“The governments of Sri Lanka and India have agreed to establish solar power plants with a 50-megawatt capacity in the first phase and 70 megawatts in the second phase at Sampur in Trincomalee. This will be a joint venture between the Ceylon Electricity Board and the NTPC of India,” Jayathissa said.

Originally, NTPC had planned to develop a coal-fired power station at the same site, but the project was later restructured to focus on renewable energy, aligning with Sri Lanka’s shift toward sustainable and clean energy sources.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

President Dissanayake’s visit to New Delhi in December 2024 was a crucial step in strengthening economic and strategic cooperation between the two nations. During his visit, he met with Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including regional security, trade, and energy collaboration.

India has committed to expanding its economic investments in Sri Lanka, with major projects in energy, infrastructure, and connectivity. Electricity grid interconnection and the development of a multi-product petroleum pipeline were also highlighted as key initiatives aimed at boosting trade and investment between the two neighbors.

Dissanayake assured India that Sri Lanka would not engage in any activities that could harm Indian interests, a statement seen as a reassurance amid concerns over China’s growing influence in the region.

As Modi prepares for his upcoming visit, both countries are expected to deepen their partnership in energy, trade, and regional security, marking another step in their longstanding diplomatic ties.

