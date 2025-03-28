PM Modi To Visit Thailand On April 3-4 For BIMSTEC Summit; What’s On The Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Thailand from April 3-4 to participate in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) Summit. The meeting, which brings together leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, is expected to yield significant agreements aimed at boosting regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Thailand from April 3-4 to participate in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit. The meeting, which brings together leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, is expected to yield significant agreements aimed at boosting regional cooperation.

This visit marks the first leg of Modi’s two-nation tour, which will also take him to Sri Lanka. India has increasingly shifted its focus towards BIMSTEC as a platform for regional engagement, especially after distancing itself from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) due to ongoing tensions with Pakistan. This shift was evident in 2019 when Modi invited BIMSTEC leaders to his second inauguration.

Key Outcomes: Bangkok Vision 2030 and Maritime Agreement

The Bimstec Summit, scheduled for April 4, is expected to adopt the Bangkok Vision 2030 document, which will outline a long-term strategy for regional cooperation. Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the significance of this vision during a media briefing. Additionally, a maritime transport agreement will be signed at the summit, a move Mazumdar described as a “big step forward” for regional connectivity and trade.

The summit’s theme, “BIMSTEC: Prosperous, Resilient, and Open”, aligns with India’s commitment to strengthening security cooperation in maritime, climate, and cyber domains. India is also taking the lead in the security pillar of BIMSTEC, reinforcing its role as a key player in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Modi to Hold Bilateral Talks with Thai PM

Apart from the regional summit, Modi is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The leaders will review existing bilateral ties and discuss key regional developments. India and Thailand share close relations in various sectors, including defense, security, trade, investment, connectivity, space, and tourism. Thailand is India’s fourth-largest trading partner within the ASEAN bloc, with two-way trade amounting to nearly $15 billion. India’s exports to Thailand make up around $5 billion of this total.

Will Modi Meet Bangladesh’s Interim Chief Muhammad Yunus?

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who also addressed the media briefing, remained non-committal when asked about a possible bilateral meeting between Modi and Bangladesh’s interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus.

“As far as meetings with other leaders in Bangkok are concerned, these questions are being considered, and we will try to inform you about this as soon as possible,” Misri said in Hindi.

While Modi and Yunus are expected to interact at various points during the Bimstec Summit, sources indicate that a formal bilateral meeting between them is unlikely at this stage.

Strengthening India’s ‘Act East’ Policy

Modi’s visit to Thailand underscores India’s commitment to its Act East policy and its broader Indo-Pacific vision. With strategic partnerships in trade, security, and digital connectivity, India aims to reinforce its position as a key driver of regional stability and economic growth. The upcoming summit and its key agreements will play a crucial role in shaping the future of regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region.