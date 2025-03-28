Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi To Visit Thailand On April 3-4 For BIMSTEC Summit; What’s On The Agenda?

PM Modi To Visit Thailand On April 3-4 For BIMSTEC Summit; What’s On The Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Thailand from April 3-4 to participate in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) Summit. The meeting, which brings together leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, is expected to yield significant agreements aimed at boosting regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Thailand from April 3-4 to participate in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit. The meeting, which brings together leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, is expected to yield significant agreements aimed at boosting regional cooperation.

This visit marks the first leg of Modi’s two-nation tour, which will also take him to Sri Lanka. India has increasingly shifted its focus towards BIMSTEC as a platform for regional engagement, especially after distancing itself from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) due to ongoing tensions with Pakistan. This shift was evident in 2019 when Modi invited BIMSTEC leaders to his second inauguration.

Key Outcomes: Bangkok Vision 2030 and Maritime Agreement

The Bimstec Summit, scheduled for April 4, is expected to adopt the Bangkok Vision 2030 document, which will outline a long-term strategy for regional cooperation. Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the significance of this vision during a media briefing. Additionally, a maritime transport agreement will be signed at the summit, a move Mazumdar described as a “big step forward” for regional connectivity and trade.

The summit’s theme, “BIMSTEC: Prosperous, Resilient, and Open”, aligns with India’s commitment to strengthening security cooperation in maritime, climate, and cyber domains. India is also taking the lead in the security pillar of BIMSTEC, reinforcing its role as a key player in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Modi to Hold Bilateral Talks with Thai PM

Apart from the regional summit, Modi is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The leaders will review existing bilateral ties and discuss key regional developments. India and Thailand share close relations in various sectors, including defense, security, trade, investment, connectivity, space, and tourism. Thailand is India’s fourth-largest trading partner within the ASEAN bloc, with two-way trade amounting to nearly $15 billion. India’s exports to Thailand make up around $5 billion of this total.

Will Modi Meet Bangladesh’s Interim Chief Muhammad Yunus?

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who also addressed the media briefing, remained non-committal when asked about a possible bilateral meeting between Modi and Bangladesh’s interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus.

“As far as meetings with other leaders in Bangkok are concerned, these questions are being considered, and we will try to inform you about this as soon as possible,” Misri said in Hindi.

While Modi and Yunus are expected to interact at various points during the Bimstec Summit, sources indicate that a formal bilateral meeting between them is unlikely at this stage.

Strengthening India’s ‘Act East’ Policy

Modi’s visit to Thailand underscores India’s commitment to its Act East policy and its broader Indo-Pacific vision. With strategic partnerships in trade, security, and digital connectivity, India aims to reinforce its position as a key driver of regional stability and economic growth. The upcoming summit and its key agreements will play a crucial role in shaping the future of regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

Bangkok Vision 2030 Bangladesh Bhutan BIMSTEC Summit India myanmar Nepal PM Modi sri lanka Thailand

the Punjab and Haryana As

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions
Pregnant woman in Madhya

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice
newsx

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way
The Gujarat High Court ha

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds
RCB batter Jitesh Sharma

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025...
newsx

Trump Says US Should Take Over Greenland For ‘World Peace’, Amid Tensions With Denmark
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025 Match | Watch

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025...

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips