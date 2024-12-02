Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
PM Modi To Watch Vikrant Massey’s Film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ At 4 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to watch The Sabarmati Report at 4 PM today at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi.

PM Modi To Watch Vikrant Massey’s Film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ At 4 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to watch The Sabarmati Report at 4 PM today at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi. The film, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, explores the tragic events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. This film has gained significant attention from political figures across the country.

The Sabarmati Report, which also features Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, delves into the real-life events leading to the burning of the Sabarmati Express’ S-6 coach at Godhra, a pivotal moment in Indian history. Directed by Dheeraj Saran, the film premiered in cinemas on November 15, sparking widespread discussion.

PM Modi’s Support for the Film

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi expressed his support for the film, commending it for shedding light on the 2002 incident. In response to a social media post sharing the film’s trailer, Modi said, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

The film has resonated with leaders from BJP-ruled states. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently attended a screening with the cast and praised Vikrant Massey’s performance. “Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. On behalf of UP, I express my heartfelt gratitude. The people of this country deserve to know the truth behind actions that have fueled societal divisions. To promote the film further, we are making it tax-free in the state,” Adityanath remarked.

Acknowledgement from Other BJP Leaders

Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the film for its sensitive portrayal of the Godhra incident. “This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity,” Saini stated. He also noted that the film serves as a tribute to the 59 individuals who lost their lives in the 2002 tragedy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who recently watched the film with his cabinet colleagues and officials, echoed similar sentiments. He announced that The Sabarmati Report would be exempted from entertainment tax across the state. This move makes Uttarakhand the seventh BJP-ruled state to grant this status to the film, following Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Dhami praised the film for bringing the truth of the 2002 incident to light, stating, “Back then, there was less investigation and more politics in the matter. The truth did not come out.”

