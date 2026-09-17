LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

PM Modi’s 76th birthday launched the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, featuring diyas, bike yatras, sapling drives, blood donations and welfare initiatives across states marking 25 years in public life.

PM Modi Turns 76 (Image: ANI)
PM Modi Turns 76 (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 10:05 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on September 17, an occasion the BJP marked not with a single day of celebration but with the launch of a month long nationwide outreach programme called the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, running until October 17.

Diyas Lit Up Across The Country

Under an initiative called Aashirwad Ka Diya, citizens and party workers were urged to light a traditional lamp at home on the Prime Minister’s birthday. In states like Jharkhand, this extended to decorating an entire village in every organisational mandal, with lamps lit at community spaces as a symbolic gesture for his good health and long life.

You Might Be Interested In

Bike Yatras Spanning Ten States

The most significant event that marked the celebration was the organizing of two yatras by cycle through the birthplace of Modi, which is Vadnagar in Gujarat and Varanasi in the constituency of Modi. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a send off to one of the yatras from Vadnagar, while the other one from Varanasi was started by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other two chief ministers Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh and N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh. Together both the yatras will cover around 40,000 km across ten states, visiting 193 districts and 1159 villages until October 7.

Saplings And A World Record Bid

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Harit Ghar Swasth Samaj campaign, pledging to plant 76,000 kitchen garden saplings, one for each year of the Prime Minister’s age counted in thousands. The initiative reportedly received a World Record certificate for the scale of its sapling distribution drive.

Blood Donation And Cow Welfare Drives

Blood donation camps formed a recurring feature across states, including a youth led effort in Varanasi where first time voters and donors took part under the banner of a birthday blood drive. Alongside this, several community organisations used the occasion to run cow shelter and animal welfare initiatives, including fodder donation drives at gaushalas, tying the day to a broader message of service and compassion.

Beyond the symbolism, the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is designed to spotlight Modi’s 25 years in public office, weaving together service programmes, cleanliness drives and public outreach as the BJP looks to carry the milestone message down to the grassroots level over the coming month.

Also Read: ‘Love’ Turns Into Horror Tale: Lucknow Man Drags Girlfriend on Car Bonnet After argument, Incident Caught on Camera

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday
Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

‘Illegal and Invalid’: Why India Rejected Pakistan, China Boundary Commission

India’s New Business Transition Economy: What Happens After a Business Is Built?

GLOBOIL India 2026 To Bring Global Edible Oil Leaders to Mumbai for High-Powered Dialogue on Prices, Trade, Sustainability, Biofuels & The Future of Food

Maiden Forgings Streamlines Operation; Adds Galvanised Wire to Target Margin Growth

Apollo Micro Systems Gets Transfer of Technology for Semi-Active Laser Homing System

LATEST NEWS

Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What He Did Behind Asif’s Back Has Bigg Boss 20 Fans Talking

PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

19-Minute Viral Video: Who Is Dustu Sonali? Bengali Influencer Seen In Bedroom Leaked Clip With Sofik SK, Here’s Her Story

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup

Family Split In Two: UP Couple Lives Separately Over Sons, Husband Agrees To Pay Wife Rs 5,000 Monthly For Treatment,

M.F. Husain B’Day SPL: He Painted Bollywood Hoardings For Four Annas, Became The ‘Picasso Of India’ And Made Gaja Gamini — Why Did This Barefoot Artist Leave India?

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

Love Marriage Turns Into Kidnap Chase: Rajasthan Family Sends Men To Abduct 21-Year-Old Woman From Bengaluru; SUV Crash Leaves 6 Hurt

Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened

Houthis Claim Saudi F-15 Downed: What Happened In Video Showing Missile Strike And Wreckage?

PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday
PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday
PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday
PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday
PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

QUICK LINKS