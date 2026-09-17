PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on September 17, an occasion the BJP marked not with a single day of celebration but with the launch of a month long nationwide outreach programme called the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, running until October 17.

Diyas Lit Up Across The Country

Under an initiative called Aashirwad Ka Diya, citizens and party workers were urged to light a traditional lamp at home on the Prime Minister’s birthday. In states like Jharkhand, this extended to decorating an entire village in every organisational mandal, with lamps lit at community spaces as a symbolic gesture for his good health and long life.

Bike Yatras Spanning Ten States

The most significant event that marked the celebration was the organizing of two yatras by cycle through the birthplace of Modi, which is Vadnagar in Gujarat and Varanasi in the constituency of Modi. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a send off to one of the yatras from Vadnagar, while the other one from Varanasi was started by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other two chief ministers Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh and N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh. Together both the yatras will cover around 40,000 km across ten states, visiting 193 districts and 1159 villages until October 7.

Saplings And A World Record Bid

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Harit Ghar Swasth Samaj campaign, pledging to plant 76,000 kitchen garden saplings, one for each year of the Prime Minister’s age counted in thousands. The initiative reportedly received a World Record certificate for the scale of its sapling distribution drive.

Blood Donation And Cow Welfare Drives

Blood donation camps formed a recurring feature across states, including a youth led effort in Varanasi where first time voters and donors took part under the banner of a birthday blood drive. Alongside this, several community organisations used the occasion to run cow shelter and animal welfare initiatives, including fodder donation drives at gaushalas, tying the day to a broader message of service and compassion.

Beyond the symbolism, the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is designed to spotlight Modi’s 25 years in public office, weaving together service programmes, cleanliness drives and public outreach as the BJP looks to carry the milestone message down to the grassroots level over the coming month.

Also Read: ‘Love’ Turns Into Horror Tale: Lucknow Man Drags Girlfriend on Car Bonnet After argument, Incident Caught on Camera