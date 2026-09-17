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Home > India News > PM Modi Turns 76: From Makhana To Moringa Paratha, The Simple Diet Behind His Busy Routine

PM Modi Turns 76: From Makhana To Moringa Paratha, The Simple Diet Behind His Busy Routine

From makhana and moringa paratha to simple vegetarian meals, yoga and a disciplined routine, here’s a look at the food and fitness practices PM Modi has spoken about publicly.

PM Modi Photo: ANI
PM Modi Photo: ANI

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-17 17:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76 today, September 17, and his demanding schedule continues to keep him constantly on the move. From domestic tours across states to international visits, public meetings and long working hours, Modi has often spoken about the importance of discipline, simple eating habits and maintaining an active lifestyle. Despite his busy schedule, the Prime Minister has frequently highlighted the role of food, sleep and yoga in maintaining his routine.

A Simple Vegetarian Diet

PM Modi has often spoken about preferring a simple vegetarian diet. Among the foods associated with his dietary routine are makhana (fox nuts) and moringa paratha, along with other traditional vegetarian meals. Makhana is a popular snack and is often included in healthy diets because of its nutritional value. Moringa, meanwhile, is known for containing several vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Rather than elaborate meals, Modi has spoken about keeping his food habits simple and disciplined.

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Just Four to Five Hours of Sleep?

The Prime Minister has previously spoken about his sleep routine and said that he generally sleeps for around four to five hours. In an interview, he also said that he is able to fall asleep almost immediately after going to bed. His long working hours and frequent travel have made his daily routine a subject of public interest.

Yoga and Spiritual Discipline

Yoga and meditation have also been an important part of Modi’s routine. He has repeatedly promoted yoga and mindfulness, including through his participation in International Yoga Day events. He has also spoken about fasting and spiritual practices as part of his personal discipline. However, claims that fasting “detoxes the body” should not be treated as an established medical fact without scientific qualification.

Discipline Behind a Demanding Schedule

At 76, Modi’s public schedule involves frequent travel, speeches, meetings and official engagements. His emphasis on simple vegetarian food, yoga, disciplined routines and adequate rest has often been presented as part of the lifestyle that helps him manage his demanding responsibilities. While individual dietary and sleep requirements vary from person to person, Modi’s routine continues to attract attention as he marks another birthday in office.
Also Read: PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

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PM Modi Turns 76: From Makhana To Moringa Paratha, The Simple Diet Behind His Busy Routine
Tags: narendra modiNarendra Modi dietPM Modi 76th birthdayPM Modi dietPM Modi fitnessPM Modi fitness routinePM Modi food habitspm-modi-birthday

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PM Modi Turns 76: From Makhana To Moringa Paratha, The Simple Diet Behind His Busy Routine

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PM Modi Turns 76: From Makhana To Moringa Paratha, The Simple Diet Behind His Busy Routine

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PM Modi Turns 76: From Makhana To Moringa Paratha, The Simple Diet Behind His Busy Routine
PM Modi Turns 76: From Makhana To Moringa Paratha, The Simple Diet Behind His Busy Routine
PM Modi Turns 76: From Makhana To Moringa Paratha, The Simple Diet Behind His Busy Routine
PM Modi Turns 76: From Makhana To Moringa Paratha, The Simple Diet Behind His Busy Routine
PM Modi Turns 76: From Makhana To Moringa Paratha, The Simple Diet Behind His Busy Routine

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