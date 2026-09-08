PM Modi Vadodara Gen Z Outreach Event: Young Crowd, Rs 35,000 Crore Projects; 5 Key Highlights

Prime Minister PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in Vadodara, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd at the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event. The projects span railways, highways, urban development, housing, water supply and renewable energy, with a major focus on improving freight movement and connectivity across Gujarat.

Not only adults but even the youth of Gen Z in Vadodara turned out in droves on Tuesday to meet PM Modi. There were groups of students gathered at various places hoping to see the Prime Minister. They expressed their excitement in getting a chance to see him personally and their wish to interact with him.

The youngsters were especially excited regarding the projects launched by the Prime Minister in the city and some of them also liked those steps taken by him which, according to them, benefit the youth of the country and its economy. The biggest announcements included three Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) sections covering 326 route kilometres and developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore, along with railway, highway and Gujarat government projects running into thousands of crores.

1. PM Modi expands freight connectivity with three WDFC sections

A key highlight of the event was the commissioning of three important sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, covering 326 route kilometres. The sections are New Sanand (N)-New Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-New JNPT, developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore.

The direct connection to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is expected to help move EXIM cargo faster, improve links between industrial centres and ports, lower logistics costs and ease congestion on Mumbai’s railway network. PM Modi also flagged off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT, Mumbai.

2. PM Modi puts new rail projects on track across Gujarat

Rail connectivity was another major focus, with PM Modi flagging off a new passenger train between Tanda Road and Vadodara (Pratapnagar) and dedicating the Jobat-Tanda Road new rail line to the nation. The line is part of the Chhota Udepur-Dhar project and will connect remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the national rail network.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three railway projects covering 329 kilometres and costing more than Rs 9,700 crore. These include the Vadodara-Ratlam third and fourth lines, Miyagam Karjan-Choranda-Malsar gauge conversion and the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi doubling project.

3. PM Modi’s highway push gets Rs 1,780 crore boost

Road infrastructure also featured prominently at the Vadodara event, with foundation stones laid for three National Highway projects costing around Rs 1,780 crore. These include six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan stretch of NH-48.

The other projects involve additional structures, including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada, on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48, as well as grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod junctions on NH-53.

4. PM Modi backs urban, housing and water projects

PM Modi also launched and laid the foundation stones for various Gujarat government projects worth around Rs 2,600 crore. Major projects getting the go-ahead include Phase II of the Vadodara Urban Development Authority Ring Road, a 110 MW floating solar project at Kadana Dam and a new office building for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Among the projects inaugurated were housing developments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and a water-supply project covering 11 villages in eastern Vadodara.

5. PM Modi’s Vadodara event puts logistics and development in focus

Taken together, the projects announced and inaugurated by PM Modi cover more than Rs 35,000 crore and combine large transport projects with local infrastructure and public services. The WDFC links, new railway lines, highway upgrades, housing, water supply and the floating solar project form the central highlights of the development push unveiled in Vadodara.

The event, attended by an enthusiastic crowd, was held under the banner of ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’, with PM Modi using the occasion to advance projects aimed at strengthening Gujarat’s transport network, industrial connectivity and civic infrastructure.

(with inputs from ANI)

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