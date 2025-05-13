PM Modi Visits Adampur Air Base, Post Operation Sindoor And Ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian Air Force station at Adampur on Tuesday, days after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire following a series of cross-border strikes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian Air Force station at Adampur on Tuesday, days after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire following a series of cross-border strikes. His visit came in the backdrop of Pakistan’s failed attempt to target the base during the overnight hours of May 9–10, in retaliation to India’s successful Operation Sindoor.

Pakistani sources had claimed a hypersonic missile strike from JF-17 jets destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system at Adampur, a claim categorically denied by Indian officials. The site remained fully operational.

The visit follows Modi’s national address where he commended the bravery of India’s armed forces. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the death of over 100 terrorists belonging to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Today early morning, PM Modi went to the Adampur Air Base. He was briefed by Air Force personnel and he also interacted with the brave Jawans. pic.twitter.com/eXiYerYFuC — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

In response, Pakistan attempted to retaliate with drones and missile strikes, which were largely intercepted. India responded by striking selected military assets inside Pakistan. After four days of escalating hostilities, both sides agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday, bringing a temporary halt to cross-border military action.

