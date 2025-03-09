PM Modi Visits AIIMS To Enquire About VP Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Health

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the cardiac Department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital early this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital and enquired about the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery. @VPIndia”

The 73-year-old was said to have experienced chest pain and uneasiness.

Sources said that the health of Vice President Dhankhar is stable now.

(Inputs from ANI)

