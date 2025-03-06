PM Modi Visits Mukhwa, Backs Winter Tourism In Uttarakhand With Key Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttarakhand on Thursday, where he was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Jolly Grant Airport. During his visit, PM Modi will offer prayers at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa, a revered spiritual site in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

At 9:30 AM, the Prime Minister is set to perform pooja and darshan at the sacred Mukhwa temple. Following this, at 10:40 AM, he will flag off a trek and bike rally and address a public gathering in Harsil, highlighting his government’s commitment to promoting tourism and economic development in the state.

CM Dhami Welcomes PM Modi

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement about the Prime Minister’s visit.

“Hearty welcome and greetings to the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his arrival in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the holy land of religion, spirituality, and sacrifice. All of us residents of the state are eager to welcome the respected Prime Minister on the land full of spiritual and natural beauty of Mukhwa-Harsil (Uttarkashi),” Dhami wrote.

अपने ऊर्जावान नेतृत्व और अथक प्रयासों से देवभूमि उत्तराखंड के विकास को नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाने वाले, राष्ट्र उत्थान के महान साधक, विश्व के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय नेता आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का देवभूमि उत्तराखंड आगमन पर आज जौलीग्रांट एयरपोर्ट, देहरादून में हार्दिक… pic.twitter.com/qZk6VqdIvj — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 6, 2025

As anticipation builds, large crowds have gathered in Harsil ahead of PM Modi’s address, reflecting the enthusiasm of locals and tourists alike.

PM Modi’s Push for Uttarakhand Tourism

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi reaffirmed his government’s focus on boosting tourism in Uttarakhand.

“We are committed to further strengthening the economy of the state by promoting tourism in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I will have the opportunity to worship Maa Ganga in Mukhwa and interact with my family members in Harsil,” he posted on X.

माँ गंगा के शीतकालीन निवास स्थल मुखवा (उत्तरकाशी) में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का हार्दिक स्वागत व अभिनंदन किया। हर्षिल-मुखवा की पावन धरा पर आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी का आगमन ऐतिहासिक क्षण है। मुखीमठ (मुखवा) को वैश्विक पर्यटन मानचित्र पर स्थापित करने और प्रदेश की… pic.twitter.com/axQ7BVUewT — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 6, 2025

He also highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of Mukhwa, calling it a global symbol of heritage and development.

“I am very excited to visit the winter residence of the pure and sacred Mother Ganga in Mukhwa. This holy place is renowned worldwide for its spiritual significance and natural beauty. It is also a shining example of our commitment to ‘heritage as well as development’,” he stated.

Promoting Uttarakhand’s Winter Tourism

CM Dhami revealed that PM Modi’s visit is part of an effort to promote the Winter Tourism Programme in Uttarakhand.

“We have started the Sheetkal Yatra, and PM Modi’s visit to Mukhwa and Harsil will help make it more popular across the country and abroad. His presence at Gangotri Dham will bring greater recognition to the region and provide economic benefits to locals,” Dhami told ANI.

The Uttarakhand government’s Winter Tourism Programme is aimed at boosting religious tourism, local businesses, homestays, and adventure tourism. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, reinforcing Uttarakhand’s reputation as a top spiritual and adventure tourism destination.

With PM Modi’s visit bringing national attention to Uttarakhand’s winter tourism, the initiative is expected to generate employment and economic opportunities for local communities, taxi drivers, guides, and shopkeepers throughout the year.

(With ANI Inputs)

