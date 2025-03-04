Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
PM Modi Visits Vantara: Witnesses Rare Wildlife, Inaugurates World-Class Animal Conservation Centre In Gujarat

PM Modi visited Vantara, a premier wildlife rescue and conservation centre in Gujarat, interacting with rare animals and exploring world-class veterinary facilities.

PM Modi Visits Vantara: Witnesses Rare Wildlife, Inaugurates World-Class Animal Conservation Centre In Gujarat


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his three-day visit to Gujarat, explored Vantara, an advanced wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre established by Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation. Spread over 3,000 acres in the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex, the centre is home to more than 2,000 species and over 1.5 lakh rescued and endangered animals.

The Prime Minister personally interacted with several rare and exotic species, including Asiatic lion cubs, white lion cubs, clouded leopard cubs, orangutans, golden tigers, snow tigers, snow leopards, and chimpanzees. A notable moment during the visit was PM Modi feeding a white lion cub born at the centre after its mother was rescued and rehabilitated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a heartwarming moment with an Orangutan at Vantara, an advanced wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat.

During his visit to Vantara, PM Modi walks among Zebras, observing them in their naturalistic enclosure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds a White Lion cub, which was born at Vantara after its mother was rescued.

At Vantara’s state-of-the-art wildlife hospital, PM Modi observes an Asiatic Lion undergoing an MRI.

The Prime Minister feeds Rhino calf at Vantara. The calf, orphaned after its mother passed away, has been nurtured at the sanctuary.

PM Modi comes face-to-face with a Chimpanzee rescued from captivity, observing its playful yet intelligent behavior.

ALSO READ: Modi Government Is Weakening The RTI In The Name Of Data Protection’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

