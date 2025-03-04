PM Modi Visits Vantara: Witnesses Rare Wildlife, Inaugurates World-Class Animal Conservation Centre In Gujarat
PM Modi visited Vantara, a premier wildlife rescue and conservation centre in Gujarat, interacting with rare animals and exploring world-class veterinary facilities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his three-day visit to Gujarat, explored Vantara, an advanced wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre established by Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation. Spread over 3,000 acres in the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex, the centre is home to more than 2,000 species and over 1.5 lakh rescued and endangered animals.
The Prime Minister personally interacted with several rare and exotic species, including Asiatic lion cubs, white lion cubs, clouded leopard cubs, orangutans, golden tigers, snow tigers, snow leopards, and chimpanzees. A notable moment during the visit was PM Modi feeding a white lion cub born at the centre after its mother was rescued and rehabilitated.