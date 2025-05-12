Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
  PM Modi Warns Terror Groups: 'Removing Sindoor from Indian Women's Forehead Won't Go Unpunished'

PM Modi Warns Terror Groups: ‘Removing Sindoor from Indian Women’s Forehead Won’t Go Unpunished’

PM Modi referred to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a horrifying event that left the country and the world in shock.

PM Modi Warns Terror Groups: 'Removing Sindoor from Indian Women's Forehead Won't Go Unpunished'

PM Modi Warns Terror Groups: 'Removing Sindoor from Indian Women's Forehead Won't Go Unpunished'


Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a strong message to terrorist groups, declaring that the Indian Armed Forces have full freedom to eliminate those who threaten the nation’s peace.

In his Address to the Nation, he said that “every terror organisation now knows ‘ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai’.”

He expressed deep appreciation for the courage shown by the armed forces, intelligence services, and scientific community during recent operations.

“We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists,” he said.

“Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country,” he added.

A Nation Shaken by the Pahalgam Attack

PM Modi referred to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a horrifying event that left the country and the world in shock.

“On April 22, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown have shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion,” he said.

The brutal attack claimed the lives of twenty-six innocent civilians, many of whom were enjoying a peaceful holiday with their loved ones.

India Responds with Precision and Resolve

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 100 terrorists were killed in these precision strikes, according to official sources.

PM Modi reiterated that the Indian Army has been given complete freedom of action. “We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows ‘ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai’,” he said.

Pakistan’s retaliatory efforts were met with a firm counteroffensive, as Indian forces struck several Pakistani airbases.

India Raises Diplomatic Stakes

Beyond the military response, India has taken significant diplomatic measures to pressure Pakistan over its ongoing support for terrorism.

One of the most notable steps was placing the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. This move was widely interpreted as a signal of India’s growing impatience with Pakistan’s actions.

Following the Pahalgam massacre, the Prime Minister had promised that the attackers would face consequences beyond imagination. His government’s actions since then reflect a clear determination to follow through on that vow.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘India Has Only Paused, Not Ended Retaliation’: PM Modi Warns Pakistan In National Address

 

Narendra Modi Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack PM Modi

