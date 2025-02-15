PM Modi Will Find Solution To Bangladesh Crisis, Says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh After Trump’s Remarks

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Modi had discussed the issue with Trump at the White House, emphasizing India’s commitment to maintaining stable and constructive relations with its neighbor.

Following US President Donald Trump’s remarks that the new administration may not intervene in the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be able to resolve the situation effectively.

Ghosh stated, “We say that ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai.’ Even Trump believes in PM Narendra Modi. The way PM Modi is handling relations with India’s neighbors and working for peace, people of the country are confident that he will be able to find a solution to the Bangladesh issue.”

The BJP leader also claimed that miscreants in Bangladesh were attempting to disrupt peace along the Indo-Bangladesh border. “I spoke to DIG BSF. He said that they are trying to solve the situation through dialogue and this would be resolved in a few days,” he added.

Discussion With Trump

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed on Thursday that Prime Minister Modi had discussed the developments in Bangladesh with US President Trump during their meeting at the White House. Addressing a press briefing, Misri emphasized that India is looking forward to maintaining stable and constructive relations with its neighbor.

“This was a subject that was discussed between the two leaders. The Prime Minister shared his views and concerns regarding recent developments in Bangladesh. We hope that the situation will move forward in a constructive and stable direction,” Misri said.

Meanwhile, President Trump, after meeting with PM Modi, dismissed any role of the US “deep state” in Bangladesh’s crisis, stating that he would leave the matter to the Indian Prime Minister. “There was no role for our deep state. This is something that the Prime Minister has been working on for a long time. Frankly, I’ve been reading about it. I will leave Bangladesh to the Prime Minister,” Trump remarked.

The crisis in Bangladesh escalated in August 2024 when a student-led movement forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina out of power following weeks of protests and violence that claimed over 600 lives. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government was formed under Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. The situation remains fluid, with India closely monitoring the developments along its eastern border.

