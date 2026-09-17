PM Modi’s Birthday: Bengal BJP Unveils Life-Size Wax Statue Of Prime Minister Made By Asansol Sculptor

Asansol sculptor Sushant Roy spent two months creating a life-size wax statue of PM Modi with one wish: to hand it over to the Prime Minister himself as a birthday gift. But government protocol prevented him from meeting PM Modi directly. The statue is now being taken to Kolkata, where it will be inaugurated on Thursday, September 17, PM Modi’s birthday, under the supervision of BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya.

Reportedly, the BJP state leadership has promised to try to send the statue to PM Modi with due respect. The inauguration comes as programmes are being held across India to mark 25 years of Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister of Gujarat. The celebrations will continue for a month from September 17, with lamps also being lit across the country in PM Modi’s name in the evening.

PM Modi statue made to exact height and measurements

As per reports, Roy said the statue is the same size as PM Modi, with his height and body measurements carefully recreated. From a distance, the wax figure can appear as though PM Modi himself is standing there. The sculptor said he had earlier made a statue of the Prime Minister for a museum in Jaipur, but the public cannot see that work.

Explaining why he made another one, Roy said, “Many years ago, I made a statue of Narendra Modi for a museum in Jaipur. But the public cannot see that statue. So I decided to make another statue. I thought I would gift it directly to Narendra Modi on his birthday. It took two months to make this statue. In the end, I did not get the opportunity to give the statue directly to him. BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya told me that the statue will be taken to Kolkata and inaugurated. Accordingly, I am taking the statue to Kolkata. I do not know where the statue will go after that.”

PM Modi figure recreated from photographs

According to reports, Roy said making a perfectly matching statue normally requires seeing the person face-to-face and taking measurements. He had only seen PM Modi from a distance when the Prime Minister visited Asansol. He then used photographs and information collected from different places to work out the measurements.

“To make any statue, you have to see the person face to face and take measurements. Then the statue is perfect. When the Prime Minister came to Asansol, I saw him from a distance. I have made the measurements of the statue by looking at all the rest of the pictures and collecting information from different places. Even then, all the measurements are the same. His height, body structure have been kept the same,” Roy said.

PM Modi statue gets Bengali attire and detailed hair

The statue has been dressed in a dhoti and Punjabi, reflecting the Bengali attire PM Modi has been seen wearing after the BJP government came to power in the state. Roy is also carrying several more Punjabi or kurta outfits so that another can be put on the statue according to preference. Creating the hair and beard was particularly difficult, with individual beard and hair strands practically woven into the wax figure.

PM Modi statue adds to Roy’s wax museum

Roy has been making wax statues since 2001. At the request of then state minister Subhash Chakraborty, he made a wax statue of former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu on his birthday, which brought him widespread praise in the state.

He later created figures of Amitabh Bachchan, Soumitra Chatterjee, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan, Diego Maradona and Sourav Ganguly. His recent statue of Lionel Messi also attracted attention.

Roy has built a wax museum and Shismahal at his home, attracting visitors from West Burdwan and other parts of the state. The state’s Mother Wax Museum also has several statues made by him. He plans to make another PM Modi statue for his own museum so the public can see it. He has also made a small statue of PM Modi with Vladimir Putin, which he wants to gift directly to the Prime Minister.

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