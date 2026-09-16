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Home > India News > PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service

PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on September 17 will be marked with nationwide programmes as the BJP launches the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to commemorate 25 years of his public service.

PM Narendra Modi becomes India's longest-serving continuously elected PM, surpassing Nehru's 4,398-day record. Photo: ANI
PM Narendra Modi becomes India's longest-serving continuously elected PM, surpassing Nehru's 4,398-day record. Photo: ANI

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 18:15 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 76 tomorrow, September 17, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planning a series of programmes across the country to mark his birthday and his completion of 25 years in public service. The month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ is scheduled to begin on September 17 and continue until October 17.

‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ on September 17

One of the key initiatives will be ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’, under which beneficiaries of government schemes have been encouraged to light a lamp at their homes on September 17. The BJP has said the initiative will form part of the nationwide birthday observances. The opening day will also feature blood donation camps, cleanliness activities and other service-oriented programmes. According to the campaign plan, activities will include health camps, public outreach drives, school competitions and other grassroots initiatives.

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Kashi Set for Major Celebrations

Varanasi, Modi’s parliamentary constituency, is also preparing for special birthday programmes. Several senior leaders are expected to participate in the celebrations, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The BJP has also planned programmes highlighting Modi’s public life and political journey, including events connected with Kashi and Vadnagar.

What Is ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’?

The month-long campaign is being organised to mark 25 years of Modi’s public service, covering his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and subsequent years as prime minister. The BJP says the campaign will focus on service, public participation, welfare initiatives and nation-building. The programme will include cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, padyatras, bike rallies and other outreach activities. A Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra and youth-focused events are also part of the planned celebrations. Union ministers, chief ministers and BJP leaders are expected to participate in programmes across different states as the party marks the occasion nationwide.
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PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service
Tags: Aashirwad Ka DiyaBJP celebrationsBJP Seva Sankalp Abhiyanhome-hero-pos-2Modi 25 years public serviceModi birthday celebrationsModi birthday KashiNarendra Modi birthdayPM Modi 25 yearsPM Modi 76th birthdayPM Modi birthday 2026Seva Sankalp AbhiyanVaranasi Modi celebrations

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PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service

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PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service

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PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service
PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service
PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service
PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service
PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service

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