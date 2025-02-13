PM Modi’s Message After Meeting With Elon Musk Says ‘I Talked About India’s Efforts’

Following the meeting, PM Modi shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’”

Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India's efforts towards reform and furthering 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.' pic.twitter.com/7xNEqnxERZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

During the conversation, the two leaders explored collaborative possibilities in key areas such as sustainable mobility, advancements in space exploration, and innovations in technology. Musk, known for his visionary work in electric vehicles and space technology, expressed keen interest in India’s push for technological growth and governance reforms.

It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects! pic.twitter.com/0WTEqBaVpT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

PM Modi highlighted India’s focus on creating an environment conducive to innovation, with initiatives aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles and promoting ease of doing business. The ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ model is at the core of India’s reform agenda, designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in governance.

Elon Musk has shown consistent interest in India, particularly in the fields of electric vehicles and satellite internet services through Starlink. The meeting is expected to further strengthen the partnership between India and Musk’s ventures, especially in the areas of clean energy, AI, and space technology.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the United States continues to focus on deepening India-US ties across defense, technology, and innovation, with his meeting with Musk being one of the highlights of the trip.

