PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to Feature Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, and Other Influential Personalities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated annual event, Pariksha Pe Charcha, is set to take place in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Monday. This year’s edition will see a host of influential personalities joining the discussion alongside the Prime Minister to provide students, teachers, and parents with insights on handling exam pressure, stress management, and career choices.

Among the 11 distinguished guests participating in the event are spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Olympian Mary Kom, and Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara. They will share their perspectives on mindfulness, mental well-being, and performance strategies ahead of the upcoming board exams.

A Power-Packed Panel for the Discussion

“This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha is getting a next-level upgrade. It’s not just PM [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi. A power squad is joining in with wisdom, motivation, and some serious life hacks,” stated the government’s citizen engagement platform, MyGov, in a post on X.

According to officials familiar with the event, Sadhguru will lead a session titled Mind and Body Edition: Finding Inner Peace, focusing on guiding students to stay stress-free during exams.

Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta and popular YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary will offer insights into leveraging technology for effective learning.

Olympian Mary Kom, para-badminton champion Suhas Yathiraj, and Avani Lekhara will speak about the importance of sports in reducing stress and enhancing mental resilience.

Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will discuss how creative energy can be harnessed to improve focus and memory during exam preparations.

Additionally, leading nutritionists Shonali Sabherwal and Rujuta Diwekar, along with health coach Revant Himatsingka, will provide valuable information on dietary habits that can optimize cognitive function and physical stamina for academic success.

Actor Deepika Padukone, who has been an advocate for mental health awareness, will lead a discussion on breaking the stigma around mental health issues and building resilience among students.

A Record-Breaking Participation

Apart from expert discussions, this year’s edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will also feature toppers of competitive exams, who will share their personal experiences and strategies for success.

The registration for the event, which concluded on January 14, saw record participation, with over 35 million students, teachers, and parents signing up across the country.

With an upgraded format and the presence of inspirational figures from various fields, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 aims to create a meaningful dialogue to empower students with motivation, mental clarity, and practical advice for academic and personal growth.