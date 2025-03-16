PM Modi’s Podcast With Lex Fridman: Insights On His Journey, Leadership & Vision

PM Modi’s podcast with Lex Fridman explores his journey from childhood to the Himalayas, RSS, Hindu nationalism, and governance in a deep 3-hour discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s highly anticipated conversation with MIT scientist and AI researcher Lex Fridman was finally released on Sunday. The three-hour-long podcast covered an extensive range of topics, from Modi’s childhood and his years in the Himalayas to his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and perspectives on Hindu nationalism.

Lex Fridman, known for his long-form, thought-provoking interviews, had previously described Modi as “one of the most fascinating human beings” he has ever studied. Expressing his excitement, Fridman shared on X (formerly Twitter), “I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life.”

PM Modi Reflects on His Early Life & Spiritual Journey

In the conversation, Prime Minister Modi reflected on his childhood and the unique experiences that shaped his worldview. “Looking at the world as I understand it today, I can reflect on my childhood and the unique environment I grew up in. My village had certain fascinating aspects, some of which are quite rare, even globally,” he remarked.

Modi also spoke about his time in the Himalayas, a period of self-discovery before his entry into public life. He described how the solitude and spiritual atmosphere influenced his approach to leadership and governance.

Discussion on RSS & Hindu Nationalism

A significant part of the discussion focused on Modi’s association with the RSS and the broader concept of Hindu nationalism. The Prime Minister shared insights into how these influences shaped his political ideology and vision for India’s development.

Global Affairs & Leadership Insights

The podcast wasn’t just a personal reflection—it also touched upon governance, democracy, and global leadership. Modi and Fridman discussed the dynamics of power, democracy, and international relations. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of constructive criticism in a democracy, stating, “Criticism is the soul of democracy.”

A Podcast Featuring Global Thought Leaders

Lex Fridman’s podcast series has hosted some of the world’s most influential personalities across various fields, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, and tech leaders like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sam Altman. Modi now joins this esteemed list, making the conversation a globally significant event.

A ‘Fascinating’ Exchange Between Modi & Fridman

Reacting to the podcast, Prime Minister Modi described the conversation as “fascinating” and encouraged people to tune in. “It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics, including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas, and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!” he posted on X.

This podcast provides a rare glimpse into PM Modi’s personal reflections and governing philosophy, making it a must-listen for those interested in leadership, spirituality, and global affairs.

