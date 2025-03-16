PM Modi’s Podcast With Lex Fridman: Top Quotes

Whenever we speak of peace, the world listens to us because India is the land of Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking with world-renowned scientist Lex Fridman on the ‘Lex Fridman Podcast’. Here are the top quotes from his interaction:

Stressing that he welcomes criticism, PM Modi says, “I have a strong belief that it is the soul of democracy”.

Expressing hope that “wisdom prevails upon Pakistan” and that “they choose the path of peace,” PM Modi says that even the people of Pakistan long for peace.

Underlining that he had invited Pakistani leadership for his swearing-in ceremony “to turn over a new leaf”, PM Modi laments that “each attempt at peace was met with hostility”.

Whenever India speaks of peace, the world listens, PMModi says while highlighting that India is “the land of Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi”.

When I shake hands with world leaders, it’s not Modi doing so but 1.4 billion Indians whom I get to represent, the prime minister says.

My strength does not lie in my name but in the support and backing of my countrymen and our nation’s rich heritage and timeless culture, PM Modi says.

PM Modi Speaks With Lex Fridman: WATCH LIVE Podcast Here:

Lex Fridman is a research scientist who also hosts his own podcast. In his podcasts, several personalities from various walks of life have discussed issues ranging from complex niches to other areas of mass understanding.

Notable figures include political leaders like US President Donald Trump, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentinian Prime Minister Javier Milei, as well as leading personalities in their fields, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Magnus Carlson, and Yuval Noah Harari.