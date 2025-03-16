Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi’s Podcast With Lex Fridman: Top Quotes

PM Modi’s Podcast With Lex Fridman: Top Quotes

Whenever we speak of peace, the world listens to us because India is the land of Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s Podcast With Lex Fridman: Top Quotes


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking with world-renowned scientist Lex Fridman on the ‘Lex Fridman Podcast’. Here are the top quotes from his interaction:

  • Stressing that he welcomes criticism, PM Modi says, “I have a strong belief that it is the soul of democracy”.
  • Expressing hope that “wisdom prevails upon Pakistan” and that “they choose the path of peace,” PM Modi says that even the people of Pakistan long for peace.
  • Underlining that he had invited Pakistani leadership for his swearing-in ceremony “to turn over a new leaf”, PM Modi laments that “each attempt at peace was met with hostility”.
  • Whenever India speaks of peace, the world listens, PMModi says while highlighting that India is “the land of Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi”.
  • When I shake hands with world leaders, it’s not Modi doing so but 1.4 billion Indians whom I get to represent, the prime minister says.
  • My strength does not lie in my name but in the support and backing of my countrymen and our nation’s rich heritage and timeless culture, PM Modi says.

PM Modi Speaks With Lex Fridman: WATCH LIVE Podcast Here:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lex Fridman is a research scientist who also hosts his own podcast. In his podcasts, several personalities from various walks of life have discussed issues ranging from complex niches to other areas of mass understanding.

Notable figures include political leaders like US President Donald Trump, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentinian Prime Minister Javier Milei, as well as leading personalities in their fields, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Magnus Carlson, and Yuval Noah Harari.

Filed under

Lex Fridman PM Modi PM Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman

newsx

PM Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman: ‘Criticism Is The Soul of Democracy’
newsx

PM Modi’s Podcast With Lex Fridman: Top Quotes
newsx

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s...
newsx

Bengaluru Drug Bust: Two Foreigners Arrested With ₹75 Crore MDMA In Karnataka’s Biggest Haul
newsx

Bomb Blast Targets Bus Carrying Security Forces in Balochistan, Killing 5
newsx

TV Celebrities Duped In ₹1.5 Crore Scam: FIR Filed Against Five In Mumbai
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman: ‘Criticism Is The Soul of Democracy’

PM Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman: ‘Criticism Is The Soul of Democracy’

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s...

Bengaluru Drug Bust: Two Foreigners Arrested With ₹75 Crore MDMA In Karnataka’s Biggest Haul

Bengaluru Drug Bust: Two Foreigners Arrested With ₹75 Crore MDMA In Karnataka’s Biggest Haul

Bomb Blast Targets Bus Carrying Security Forces in Balochistan, Killing 5

Bomb Blast Targets Bus Carrying Security Forces in Balochistan, Killing 5

TV Celebrities Duped In ₹1.5 Crore Scam: FIR Filed Against Five In Mumbai

TV Celebrities Duped In ₹1.5 Crore Scam: FIR Filed Against Five In Mumbai

Entertainment

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Fan’s Oscar Suggestion for Emergency, “They Can Keep Their Silly Award”

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Fan’s Oscar Suggestion for Emergency, “They Can Keep Their Silly Award”

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips