PM Modi’s Reel Sets New Instagram Record, Crosses 303 Million Views in 24 Hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new record on Instagram after his Reel on stopping paper leaks crossed 303 million views within just 24 hours. The achievement made it the most-viewed Instagram Reel in history during a single day.

The video, shared on Thursday night, received a massive response from users across the platform. Along with record-breaking views, the Reel collected more than 16 million likes, 1.5 million comments, and helped PM Modi’s Instagram account gain nearly one million new followers overnight.

Video Focuses on Fighting Exam Paper Leaks

The Reel highlighted the government’s plans to tackle paper leaks and improve the examination system. It came at a time when students across the country were protesting over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

In the video, PM Modi spoke about stronger steps against those involved in paper leaks. He also shared plans to introduce stricter laws and create fast-track courts to handle such cases quickly.

The record-breaking Reel also surpassed the previous benchmark of 300 million views, which was held by IShowSpeed for a video featuring his meeting with BTS during the FIFA World Cup.

PM Modi Thanks Young Viewers for Their Support

After receiving a huge response, PM Modi shared another video on Friday night thanking young people for their suggestions and support. In the message, he appreciated the way viewers reacted to his earlier video and shared their thoughts on improving the examination system.

“Thank you, friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you responded to my video and your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone.”

He added that the connection between him and young citizens continues to grow stronger through such interactions.

“Last night, I got the opportunity to interact with you. The way you responded to the video I posted and shared your positive suggestions–thanks to everybody. Your love and support continue, and our connection grows even stronger and more active.”

Digital Moment Amid Exam Controversy

The record comes as the government faces pressure over allegations of paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET-UG 2026. PM Modi’s message focused on assuring students that strict action would be taken and reforms would be introduced to make the examination system more reliable.

The viral Reel has now become a major digital milestone, showing the growing influence of social media in political communication and public conversations.