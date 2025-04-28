PM Modi’s Visit To Andhra Pradesh, All Set To Relaunch The Amaravati Capital Project

Preparations are underway in Andhra Pradesh for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on May 2, where he is expected to participate in a landmark event to relaunch the Amravati capital project.

Preparations are underway in Andhra Pradesh for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on May 2, where he is expected to participate in a landmark event to relaunch the Amaravati capital project. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has personally invited the Prime Minister for the occasion, aiming to mark a new chapter in the state’s development journey.

The state government has drawn up ambitious plans for the visit. PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for several key projects, with the combined value estimated at around ₹65,000 crore. These initiatives are expected to significantly boost infrastructure and economic activity across Andhra Pradesh.

Officials are coordinating across departments to ensure that the event showcases the state’s renewed vision for Amravati as a world-class capital city. Security arrangements, logistics, and ceremonial preparations are being meticulously organized to welcome the Prime Minister and dignitaries from across the country.

The event is seen as a crucial political and developmental milestone, signaling a strong push towards realizing the long-awaited dream of Amravati as a global city and administrative center.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Must Read: Five Migrant Workers From Jharkhand Kidnapped In Niger, Families Seek Government’s Help