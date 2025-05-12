He made it clear that the operation had only just begun and would continue as a decisive campaign against state-sponsored terrorism.

PM Modi's Warning to Terrorists: Any Attack on India Will Face a Befitting Reply

In a firm televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that any terrorist attack on India would be met with a strong and decisive response. Speaking after India’s recent missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), PM Modi emphasized that the days of tolerating threats and blackmail were over.

A Shift in Doctrine: Operation Sindoor Marks a New Era

Operation Sindoor, he said, was not just a one-off mission but a clear doctrinal shift in India’s approach to terrorism. According to PM Modi, this was not merely a military operation — it was a policy declaration.

“Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms,” he asserted.

He made it clear that the operation had only just begun and would continue as a decisive campaign against state-sponsored terrorism.

He repeated what top defence officials had underlined earlier — that India had now entered a “new normal” where attacks on Indian citizens would be met with targeted retaliation.

He reiterated, “…No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore…”

Targeting the Roots: No Separation Between Terrorists and State

In a rare direct statement, PM Modi called out Pakistan’s role in nurturing terrorism. He named cities like Bahawalpur and Muridke, describing them as “universities of terror.”

He condemned the blurring of lines between terror groups and the Pakistani state. “We will not see terrorists and the government separately. The world has seen how Pakistan’s army officers attended the funeral of terrorists. This is big evidence of state-sponsored terrorism,” he said.

By publicly identifying these cities and exposing their link to global terror networks, PM Modi drew attention to the long-standing support provided to extremists by elements within Pakistan.

A Message of Unity and Strength: New-Age Warfare in Action

He praised the military for displaying India’s evolving defense capabilities — from the deserts to the mountains, and in the use of modern warfare technologies.

“We will take strong steps to protect India. Operation Sindoor has written history. We displayed our strength in the desert, mountains and showed our potential in new-age warfare,” he said.

He noted that terrorist groups never expected India to strike with such precision and boldness. But when the nation is united under the principle of “nation first,” decisive and impactful actions follow, he said.

PM Modi highlighted that India’s missile and drone strikes had crippled the terrorists’ infrastructure and broken their morale.

He linked Bahawalpur and Muridke to major global terror incidents, including 9/11 and the London tube attacks, along with decades of violence in India.

The operation reportedly eliminated over 100 terrorists, including long-time operatives who had openly plotted against India. PM Modi confirmed that those responsible for threats to national security had been neutralized effectively.

