PM Modi’s Women’s Day Event In Gujarat To Have All-Women Security Cover

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, an all-women security team will be deployed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Gujarat’s Navsari district on International Women’s Day, March 8. The Gujarat police have taken this historic step to highlight women’s empowerment and their role in maintaining security and law enforcement.

Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, announced this unique arrangement on Thursday, stating, “For the first time in the history of India, only women police will handle the entire security arrangement of the PM’s event – right from his arrival at the helipad at Vansi Borsi village in Navsari till the event venue.”

On the occasion of International Women's Day (8th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Lakhpati Didi program at Vansi-Borsi in Navsari, Gujarat. Over 1.1 lakh women are expected to participate in this event. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/wVvSJrRQgB — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2025

The security detail will comprise women officers across all ranks, including IPS officers and constables. The force will include over 2,100 constables, 187 sub-inspectors, 61 police inspectors, 16 deputy superintendents of police, five superintendents of police (SPs), one Inspector General of Police (IGP), and one Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) officer. Senior IPS officer and Home Secretary Nipuna Torawane will oversee the security arrangements.

PM Modi will be visiting Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on March 8 and 9, during which he will address the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan at Vansi Borsi village. The initiative aims to send a powerful message on Women’s Day, showcasing the growing influence of women in Gujarat’s law enforcement sector.

Sanghavi emphasized that this pioneering move reflects the state’s commitment to gender equality and demonstrates how women are playing a crucial role in ensuring a safe and secure Gujarat. This event is expected to serve as an inspiration for similar initiatives across the country, reinforcing the importance of women’s participation in all spheres, including security and governance.

