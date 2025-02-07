Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
PM Narendra Modi Criticizes Congress For Economic Mismanagement and Delays In Infrastructure Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, launched a scathing critique of the previous Congress-led governments.

PM Narendra Modi Criticizes Congress For Economic Mismanagement and Delays In Infrastructure Projects


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, launched a scathing critique of the previous Congress-led governments. He accused them of economic mismanagement, corruption, and delays in completing critical infrastructure projects.

Modi highlighted that the term “Hindu rate of growth” emerged due to the sluggish economic growth from the 1950s to the 1980s. He stated that this phrase insulted the entire Hindu community and tarnished its global image due to Congress’s misgovernance.

“The image of Hindus got tarnished across the world due to the economic mismanagement and wrong policies of the ‘shahi parivaar’ (royal family),” he remarked.

Rise of the “Bharat Rate of Growth”

Contrasting the past, Modi asserted that India is now witnessing the “Bharat rate of growth,” emerging as the fastest-growing major economy.

Modi lambasted Congress for fostering a “licence-permit raj,” which restricted the public’s ability to procure everyday essentials.
He recounted how people needed government permission to purchase scooters, obtain telephone connections, and acquire cooking gas cylinders.

“A former finance minister of Congress… admitted that no work could be done in India without a licence permit and licences could not be procured without bribes,” Modi said, without naming the individual.

Delays in Infrastructure Projects

The Prime Minister highlighted several projects initiated under Congress but completed only by his administration:

  • Saryu River Project: Approved in 1972, completed in 2021.
  • Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line: Approved in 1994, completed in 2025.
  • Haridaspur-Paradip Rail Line: Sanctioned in 1996, completed in 2019.
  • Bogibeel Bridge in Assam: Approved in 1998, completed in 2018.

“These delays showcase the inefficiency of Congress governments,” Modi said.

Modi contrasted the Congress’s approach of “atkana, latkana, aur bhatkana (stall, delay, and mislead)” with his government’s motto of “sabka saath, sabka vikas (inclusive development for all).”

He mentioned PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), a digital platform he personally uses to monitor the pace of development projects.

“We believe in delivering on time and fulfilling promises made to the nation,” he concluded. Modi’s speech reiterated his government’s commitment to economic growth, transparent governance, and timely completion of infrastructure projects, setting the stage for continued debates on India’s development trajectory.

Read More : Congress Built A Political Model Full Of Lies, Corruption, And Dynastic Politics- PM Modi

