PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar, Calls Him ‘A True Son Of Mother India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to Veer Savarkar on Wednesday, commemorating the birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue. Modi hailed Savarkar as a true son of “Mother India,” praising his unwavering courage, sacrifice, and dedication to the nation’s freedom struggle.

Addressing the nation on this significant day, PM Modi said, “A grateful nation can never forget the saga of Veer Savarkar’s indomitable courage and relentless struggle. Despite facing the harshest torture and brutal imprisonment by the British colonial rulers, his commitment to India remained unshaken.” Modi emphasized that Savarkar’s life and sacrifices continue to inspire the ongoing mission of building a developed and strong India.

भारत माता के सच्चे सपूत वीर सावरकर जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। विदेशी हुकूमत की कठोर से कठोर यातनाएं भी मातृभूमि के प्रति उनके समर्पण भाव को डिगा नहीं पाईं। आजादी के आंदोलन में उनके अदम्य साहस और संघर्ष की गाथा को कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र कभी भुला नहीं सकता। देश के लिए… pic.twitter.com/3OsxSN905I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Born in 1883 in Maharashtra, Veer Savarkar was a revolutionary leader who championed militant methods to overthrow British rule. His fearless activism led to his imprisonment in the Andaman Cellular Jail, where he endured severe hardship. Beyond his role as a freedom fighter, Savarkar is widely recognized as the architect of the Hindutva political ideology. He was also a prolific writer and poet, whose works continue to influence Indian political thought.

While Veer Savarkar’s legacy remains a subject of debate, with secular parties like the Congress criticizing his advocacy of Hindutva, he remains a revered figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and among Hindu nationalist circles.

On this birth anniversary, PM Modi’s tribute reaffirms Savarkar’s place in India’s history as a patriot whose courage and dedication left an indelible mark on the country’s freedom movement and political discourse.

