PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar, Calls Him ‘A True Son Of Mother India’

Wednesday, May 28, 2025
While Veer Savarkar’s legacy remains a subject of debate, with secular parties like the Congress criticizing his advocacy of Hindutva, he remains a revered figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and among Hindu nationalist circles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to Veer Savarkar on Wednesday, commemorating the birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to Veer Savarkar on Wednesday, commemorating the birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue. Modi hailed Savarkar as a true son of “Mother India,” praising his unwavering courage, sacrifice, and dedication to the nation’s freedom struggle.

Addressing the nation on this significant day, PM Modi said, “A grateful nation can never forget the saga of Veer Savarkar’s indomitable courage and relentless struggle. Despite facing the harshest torture and brutal imprisonment by the British colonial rulers, his commitment to India remained unshaken.” Modi emphasized that Savarkar’s life and sacrifices continue to inspire the ongoing mission of building a developed and strong India.

Born in 1883 in Maharashtra, Veer Savarkar was a revolutionary leader who championed militant methods to overthrow British rule. His fearless activism led to his imprisonment in the Andaman Cellular Jail, where he endured severe hardship. Beyond his role as a freedom fighter, Savarkar is widely recognized as the architect of the Hindutva political ideology. He was also a prolific writer and poet, whose works continue to influence Indian political thought.

While Veer Savarkar’s legacy remains a subject of debate, with secular parties like the Congress criticizing his advocacy of Hindutva, he remains a revered figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and among Hindu nationalist circles.

On this birth anniversary, PM Modi’s tribute reaffirms Savarkar’s place in India’s history as a patriot whose courage and dedication left an indelible mark on the country’s freedom movement and political discourse.

ALSO READ: Meet Fouzia Tarannum: Award-Winning IAS Officer At The Centre Of BJP MLC's Remark Row

Former Manipur CM Biren Singh Meets Governor to Discuss Illegal Immigration and Gwaltabi Tensions
Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025: Iconic Quotes From India’s Fearless Freedom Fighter
Meet Fouzia Tarannum: Award-Winning IAS Officer At The Centre Of BJP MLC’s Remark Row
Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail To Ashoka University Professor Over Operation Sindoor Remarks, Seeks SIT...
