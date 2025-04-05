PM Modi has accumulated several international awards for his contributions to global peace, prosperity and development.

PM Modi has accumulated several international awards for his contributions to global peace, prosperity and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently honoured with the ‘Mitra Vibhushana’ by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The prestigious award, introduced in 2008, is the highest recognition given to a foreign head of state. Affirming that PM Modi “deserves this honour for his contribution toward strengthening India-Sri Lanka relations, President Dissanayake praised the historical, religious, and cultural ties between the two nations, acknowledging the long-standing relationship built on shared values, mutual respect, and common interests.

Expressing deep gratitude, PM Modi called the award a recognition not just for him, but for 140 crore Indians, as he thanked the president, the government of Sri Lanka, and its people.

The Mitra Vibhushana Award’s design is symbolic of the shared spiritual and cultural heritage between India and Sri Lanka. It features:

Dharma Chakra : Representing the common Buddhist legacy. Pun Kalasa : A ceremonial vessel symbolising prosperity and renewal, and Navarathna : Nine precious gems within a lotus-encircled globe, symbolising the enduring bond between the two nations.



PM @narendramodi was conferred the ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana’ by President @anuradisanayake. The PM dedicated it to the 1.4 billion countrymen and the deep-rooted ties between India and Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/GGSg3QARFh Advertisement · Scroll to continue — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 5, 2025

This is the 22nd international recognition conferred on PM Modi, who has accumulated several international awards during his tenure as the country’s prime minister. His contributions to global peace, prosperity, and development have earned him accolades from countries worldwide.

Among the international recognitions that PM Modi has received is Mauritius’ highest civilian award—‘the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean,’ which was conferred on him in March 2025. This made him the first Indian recipient of this prestigious honour.

Since assuming office in May 2014, PM Modi has redefined India’s foreign policy, strengthening ties across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Notably, his vision of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) has played a crucial role in fostering global cooperation.

PM Modi’s diplomacy has focused on elevating India’s role on the global stage, and his efforts were recognised by several nations, from the Middle East to Africa and Europe. In 2023, PM Modi received the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu from Papua New Guinea and the Order of the Nile from Egypt. He was the first foreign leader to receive Bhutan’s Order of the Druk Gyalpo in 2024, further cementing India’s relations with Bhutan.

List of PM Modi’s Major International Awards:

King Abdulaziz Sash (Saudi Arabia, 2016) Amir Amanullah Khan Award (Afghanistan, 2016) Grand Collar of the State of Palestine (2018) Grand Collar of the State of Palestine (2018) Order of Zayed (UAE, 2019) King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (Bahrain, 2019) Legion of Merit (United States, 2020) Grand Commander of the Order of Fiji (2023) Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (Papua New Guinea, 2023) Order of the Nile (Egypt, 2023) Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour (France, 2023) Order of Honour (Greece, 2023) Grand Cross of the Order of Honour (Greece, 2023) Order of the Druk Gyalpo (Bhutan, 2024) Order of St. Andrew (Russia, 2024) Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (Nigeria, 2024) Order of Excellence (Guyana, 2024) Dominica Award of Honour (Dominica, 2024) Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer (Kuwait, 2024) Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados (2024) Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (Mauritius, 2025) The Mitra Vibhushana (Sri Lanka, 2025)

PM Modi’s foreign policy shift since 2014 focused on expanding India’s influence across the globe, particularly through partnerships with the Middle East and the Global South. His initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and efforts during India’s G-20 presidency in 2023 were instrumental in defining India’s commitment toward global progress.

PM Modi’s approach has made India an emerging global power, with his leadership being increasingly acknowledged through prestigious awards. His influence spans various regions, with each honour reflecting India’s growing prominence on the world stage. These recognitions reflect not only his diplomatic skill but also his vision for a more connected, prosperous world.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Honoured With Sri Lanka’s Highest Civilian Award , What Is ‘Mitra Vibhushana’ Award?