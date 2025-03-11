PM Narendra Modi Receives Guard of Honour In Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius for a two-day state visit, where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival. Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam was also present to welcome him.

PM Modi’s visit coincides with Mauritius’ National Day celebrations on March 12, where he will participate as the Chief Guest. This annual event marks the nation’s independence from British rule in 1968 and its transition to a republic in 1992.

During his visit, the Indian Prime Minister is expected to engage in high-level discussions, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in various sectors.

