PM Narendra Modi To Release The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 20th Installment On July 18: Reports

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) Rs 2,000 in a big public meeting as per a Zee News report,. The report mentions that this meeting will happen in Bihar’s Motihari (East Champaran) on July 18, 2025, Friday. According to the report, the Prime Minister will be touring Bihar ahead of the assembly polls. The report adds that the PM is expected to press the button for direct transfer of ₹2,000 to the bank accounts of millions of farmers.

What is the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the land holding farmer families receive an annual income support of Rs 6,000/- per year. The families get this support in three equal installments.

How farmers can get their installments in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

According to the advisory by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, there are 6 steps through which the farmers can receive their payments under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

1. Finish the e-KYC process: To continue receiving PM-KISAN benefits without any obstacles, the farmers have to complete their e-KYC.

2. Link the Aadhaar with bank account: To ensure seamless benefit transfers, the beneficiaries need to connect their Aadhaar with their bank account.

3. Verify the bank details: Cross checking bank details is also important for the beneficiaries. There can be a delay in the payments if the bank details are not filled correctly.

4. Resolve pending land records issues: The beneficiaries should resolve the land record discrepancies to remain eligible for the payments in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

5. Track the beneficiary status: The beneficiaries also need to click on pmkisan.gov.in to check their beneficiary status.

6. Keep the mobile number updated: The farmers have to keep their mobile number updated for receiving OTPs and alerts.

