PM Research Fellowship Scheme 2025: Get ₹80,000/Month – Check Eligibility, Benefits & How To Apply

The Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme aims to support India’s brightest minds in doctoral research. Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2018-19 Budget, the initiative provides attractive fellowships to research scholars in premier institutions like IITs, IISc, and IISERs. In a major move, the finance minister has now announced that 10,000 fellowships will be offered under this scheme, significantly expanding opportunities for young researchers.

PMRF Scheme Highlights and Fellowship Amount

PMRF provides direct admission to selected students for Ph.D. programs at IITs, IISc, and IISERs. The fellowship offers financial assistance as follows:

Year 1 & 2: ₹70,000 per month

₹70,000 per month Year 3: ₹75,000 per month

₹75,000 per month Year 4 & 5: ₹80,000 per month

Additionally, each fellow is entitled to a research grant of ₹2 lakh per year, amounting to a maximum of ₹10 lakh for five years. The scheme has now been extended to eligible students from all recognized universities in India.

Moreover, M.Tech students in Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and institutions affiliated with AICTE receive a monthly stipend of ₹12,400 under the scheme.

PM Modi on PMRF’s Role in Research

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of PMRF in fostering innovation while addressing the GenomeIndia project. He stated that the National Research Fund was established to support multidisciplinary and international research, with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation funding key sectors such as science, engineering, environment, and health.

Eligibility for PMRF (Direct Entry Channel)

Applicants must meet at least one of the following criteria within three years before applying:

Students from IISc/IITs/NITs/IISERs/IIEST and centrally funded IIITs: Must have completed or be in the final year of a four-year B.Tech/B.E., five-year integrated M.Tech, or two-year M.Sc. program.

program. Must have a minimum CGPA of 8.0 on a 10-point scale. Students from other recognized institutions in India: Must have a minimum CGPA of 8.0 and a GATE score of 650 or more .

and a . Alternatively, they must secure a UGC/CSIR JRF rank within 100 or hold an NBHM fellowship. M.Tech/MS by Research students at PMRF institutes: Must have cleared GATE and secured a minimum CGPA of 8.0 with at least four courses completed. Selection Process: Students must be admitted to a Ph.D. program at a PMRF institute.

The institute must recommend the student and upload details to the PMRF web portal .

. Metrics such as research exposure, publications, academic performance, and recommendation letters will be considered.

will be considered. Within 12-18 months, the fellow’s progress will be evaluated, and continuation of funding will depend on satisfactory performance and a strong research proposal.

Lateral Entry Channel Eligibility

Candidates already pursuing a Ph.D. at PMRF institutes can apply under the Lateral Entry Channel if they meet the following conditions:

Eligibility Timeline: Must have completed at most 12 months in the Ph.D. program (if holding a Master’s degree).

in the Ph.D. program (if holding a Master’s degree). Those who joined the Ph.D. program with a Bachelor’s degree must have completed at most 24 months. Academic Requirements: Must have completed at least four courses in the Ph.D. program.

in the Ph.D. program. Must have a minimum CGPA of 8.5 (out of 10). Strong Institutional Recommendation: The Ph.D. institute must upload a research proposal and publication records on the PMRF portal.

on the PMRF portal. Candidates can continue their work only in their host institution. Selection Criteria: Candidates will be evaluated based on their research proposal, publications, and grades .

. Publications in reputed journals/conferences will be given priority.

Expanding Opportunities for Research in India

The PMRF scheme is a crucial step towards strengthening India’s research ecosystem. With the latest announcement of 10,000 fellowships, the government aims to nurture innovation and make India a global research hub. This expansion is expected to benefit thousands of aspiring researchers, particularly in areas like science, engineering, and healthcare.

