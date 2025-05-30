Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
  PMK Founder S Ramadoss Blames Son Anbumani For BJP Alliance, Says He Was Forced

PMK Founder S Ramadoss Blames Son Anbumani For BJP Alliance, Says He Was Forced

In a dramatic revelation, PMK founder S Ramadoss accused his son Anbumani Ramadoss of emotionally pressuring him into aligning with the BJP, sparking a leadership crisis and exposing a deep rift within the party’s top ranks.

PMK Founder S Ramadoss Blames Son Anbumani For BJP Alliance, Says He Was Forced


A deepening family and political rift within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a key NDA ally in Tamil Nadu, has come to light as party founder S Ramadoss accused his son, Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss, and daughter-in-law Sowmya of forcing the party into an alliance with the BJP against his will.

“They Cried and Held My Legs” – S Ramadoss on BJP Tie-Up

At a press conference held at his residence in Thailapuram on Thursday, the 85-year-old veteran leader made an emotional revelation: “I wanted an alliance with the AIADMK for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But suddenly, Anbumani and his wife Sowmya came to me, cried, held my legs, and insisted on aligning with the BJP.”

Calling a PMK-AIADMK alliance a “natural one,” Ramadoss claimed the coalition could have won up to 10 Lok Sabha seats together, estimating three for PMK and seven for AIADMK. “Anbumani said that if we refused the BJP, I should take the blame,” he added, suggesting he was cornered into the decision.

Split Within PMK: Battle Over Leadership

The family drama comes amid an ongoing leadership struggle. In a dramatic move on April 11, S Ramadoss removed Anbumani from the party presidency and declared himself as the PMK president once again. Anbumani was made working president, just a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chennai.

On April 12, Shah confirmed that the BJP and AIADMK had reconciled after a 19-month split and would contest the 2026 elections together.

Anbumani hit back, stating he remains the elected leader through PMK’s general council. His Rajya Sabha term ends in July, and the AIADMK is yet to announce candidates for two of the six vacant seats from Tamil Nadu.

Party Support Tilting Toward Anbumani

Tensions intensified on May 16, when only 13 of 220 PMK office bearers attended Ramadoss’ meeting. He alleged Anbumani had warned them against participating. The turnout indicated that the organizational strength may now be in Anbumani’s favour.

The elder Ramadoss expressed regret over allowing his son to become Union Health Minister at just 35 in 2004. “Now, the very calf I raised has turned on me,” he said, even alleging that Anbumani once attempted to attack his mother during a family gathering.

Public Feud Since December

Their feud has been escalating since December 2024. Anbumani reportedly objected to his father appointing a nephew as the youth wing chief, resulting in a tense confrontation. Ramadoss accused him of flinging a microphone that almost hit him.

At the May 11 PMK youth conference, Anbumani praised his father’s work, especially on the caste census issue. But Ramadoss refused to reciprocate, instead rebuking the party cadre for not working hard enough.

No Response From Anbumani Camp

Anbumani and his supporters have declined to comment so far on the latest accusations. Political observers suggest the ongoing public conflict could weaken PMK’s credibility and bargaining power ahead of upcoming elections.

