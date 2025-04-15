Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PNB Scam: Mehul Choksi Finally Arrested; Will He Be Sent Back to India? | NewsX Exclusive

PNB Scam: Mehul Choksi Finally Arrested; Will He Be Sent Back to India? | NewsX Exclusive

In a major win for Indian investigators, fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi—one of the masterminds behind the ₹14,000 crore PNB scam—has been arrested in Belgium.

PNB Scam: Mehul Choksi Finally Arrested; Will He Be Sent Back to India? | NewsX Exclusive

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi—one of the masterminds behind the ₹14,000 crore PNB scam—has been arrested in Belgium.


In a major win for Indian investigators, fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi—one of the masterminds behind the ₹14,000 crore PNB scam—has been arrested in Belgium.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, had been hiding abroad since 2018 after allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank using fake loan guarantees. He even bought citizenship in Antigua to escape Indian laws. But now, after years of chasing him across multiple countries, the CBI and ED finally have him in custody.

The big question: Will Belgium send him back to India?

What’s Next? The Extradition Fight Begins

1. Choksi’s Legal Tricks: Medical Excuses & Fake Papers

Choksi’s lawyers are already playing their usual cards:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • “He’s too sick!” – Last time, he got out of jail in the Dominican Republic by claiming blood cancer treatment.
  • “Indian jails are bad!” – Like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, he’ll likely argue against extradition by saying Indian prisons are “inhumane.”
  • “It’s political!” – His team might claim the case is “politically motivated” (even though the evidence is solid).

But former ED chief Karnal Singh isn’t buying it, “Belgium’s laws are clear—if you’re not their citizen, you can be extradited. India has proof, and this time, he won’t escape.”

2. Will This Help Bring Back Nirav Modi?

Nirav Modi is still stuck in a legal black hole in the UK, fighting extradition. Experts say Choksi’s case could set an example, but each country has its own rules.

Ex-ED officer Satendra Singh explains, “Belgium is different from the UK. Nirav’s case is dragging, but if Choksi is sent back quickly, it’ll pressure other countries too.”

Victim Speaks: “We Lost Everything—Will Justice Ever Come?”

Hari Prasad, a Scam Survivor, Shares His Pain

Hari Prasad ran a Gitanjali Gems franchise and was one of the first to expose Choksi’s fraud. He told NewsX, “In 2011, I realized it was all a scam. I complained to the CBI, but no one listened. By the time the scam blew up, Choksi had already fled.”

Prasad lost ₹200 crores and has little hope left, “Arrests don’t matter unless the money comes back. Look at Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi—still living freely abroad. Will Choksi ever face trial in India?”

Final Showdown: Can India Bring Him Back?

India has a 2020 extradition treaty with Belgium, so chances are better this time. But Choksi’s lawyers will fight hard. Nonetheless, the ED has already seized ₹5,000 crores of his assets. He’s an Antiguan citizen, so Belgium has no reason to protect him, but his team will drag the case out with medical and legal excuses. However, If he claims asylum, this could take years.

This is India’s best shot at getting Choksi back. If he’s extradited, it’ll be a huge message to other fugitives like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

ALSO READ: Mehul Choksi’s Arrest: Legal Team To File Appeal For Release On Grounds Of Ill Health

Filed under

Mehul Choksi PNB Loan scam

newsx

Two Young Girls Die Of Suffocation Inside Locked Car In Chevella, Telangana
An AI-generated video fea

Did Sanju Samson Invite Cristiano Ronaldo For Vishu? This AI Video Is Winning Internet
newsx

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks
Market Bloodbath Cannot S

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11...
newsx

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks
West Bengal’s Murshidab

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Two Young Girls Die Of Suffocation Inside Locked Car In Chevella, Telangana

Two Young Girls Die Of Suffocation Inside Locked Car In Chevella, Telangana

Did Sanju Samson Invite Cristiano Ronaldo For Vishu? This AI Video Is Winning Internet

Did Sanju Samson Invite Cristiano Ronaldo For Vishu? This AI Video Is Winning Internet

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11 Crore On NSE

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11...

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

Entertainment

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?