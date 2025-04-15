PNB Scam: Mehul Choksi Finally Arrested; Will He Be Sent Back to India? | NewsX Exclusive

In a major win for Indian investigators, fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi—one of the masterminds behind the ₹14,000 crore PNB scam—has been arrested in Belgium.

In a major win for Indian investigators, fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi—one of the masterminds behind the ₹14,000 crore PNB scam—has been arrested in Belgium.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, had been hiding abroad since 2018 after allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank using fake loan guarantees. He even bought citizenship in Antigua to escape Indian laws. But now, after years of chasing him across multiple countries, the CBI and ED finally have him in custody.

The big question: Will Belgium send him back to India?

What’s Next? The Extradition Fight Begins

1. Choksi’s Legal Tricks: Medical Excuses & Fake Papers

Choksi’s lawyers are already playing their usual cards:

“He’s too sick!” – Last time, he got out of jail in the Dominican Republic by claiming blood cancer treatment.

“Indian jails are bad!” – Like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, he’ll likely argue against extradition by saying Indian prisons are “inhumane.”

“It’s political!” – His team might claim the case is “politically motivated” (even though the evidence is solid).

But former ED chief Karnal Singh isn’t buying it, “Belgium’s laws are clear—if you’re not their citizen, you can be extradited. India has proof, and this time, he won’t escape.”

2. Will This Help Bring Back Nirav Modi?

Nirav Modi is still stuck in a legal black hole in the UK, fighting extradition. Experts say Choksi’s case could set an example, but each country has its own rules.

Ex-ED officer Satendra Singh explains, “Belgium is different from the UK. Nirav’s case is dragging, but if Choksi is sent back quickly, it’ll pressure other countries too.”

Victim Speaks: “We Lost Everything—Will Justice Ever Come?”

Hari Prasad, a Scam Survivor, Shares His Pain

Hari Prasad ran a Gitanjali Gems franchise and was one of the first to expose Choksi’s fraud. He told NewsX, “In 2011, I realized it was all a scam. I complained to the CBI, but no one listened. By the time the scam blew up, Choksi had already fled.”

Prasad lost ₹200 crores and has little hope left, “Arrests don’t matter unless the money comes back. Look at Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi—still living freely abroad. Will Choksi ever face trial in India?”

Final Showdown: Can India Bring Him Back?

India has a 2020 extradition treaty with Belgium, so chances are better this time. But Choksi’s lawyers will fight hard. Nonetheless, the ED has already seized ₹5,000 crores of his assets. He’s an Antiguan citizen, so Belgium has no reason to protect him, but his team will drag the case out with medical and legal excuses. However, If he claims asylum, this could take years.

This is India’s best shot at getting Choksi back. If he’s extradited, it’ll be a huge message to other fugitives like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.