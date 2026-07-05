PoK Man Crosses Into Kashmir To Visit Girl He Met Online; Sent Back Home By Indian Army

“Everything is fair in love and war”, this well-known saying was recently witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where a 22-year-old from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was sent back after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Uri sector. In another cross-border love story, a man identified as Zeeshan Mir of PoK crossed the LoC in a desperate attempt to meet his beloved, whom he met on social media, and to claim his ancestral land. However, he was handed over to Pakistani defense forces on Saturday, a month after his arrest, following the completion of all legal formalities.

Who Is Zeeshan Mir?

Zeeshan Mir, a resident of PoK’s Pankedi village, was handed over to Pakistani defense forces at Uri’s Kaman crossing. According to officials, Mir connected with Irum Bano, a resident of Baramulla’s Tulwari village, on social media, and their friendship quickly turned into a deep emotional bond. Mir’s family is said to be originally from Uri but migrated to PoK decades ago. Due to constant pressure at home to earn a living, Irum suggested that Mir cross the LoC and come to her village. Officials said the couple had planned that after crossing the border, Mir would directly surrender before the Indian Army and serve a legal sentence. Once released, he would claim his family’s ancestral property and settle down there.

Mir Arrested During His Attempt to Cross LoC

In May, the Indian Army caught Mir in the Silikote area when he tried to cross the border. During the interrogation, Bano was summoned to the detention center to verify Mir’s claims, where she appealed to the forces to let him stay. While Bano was released soon after, Mir was booked under relevant laws, including the Foreigners Act. However, a Uri court accepted the Jammu and Kashmir Police report stating that Mir had crossed the border for Bano and not for any illegal activities, resulting in his acquittal. The police confirmed that it was a case of love, noting that both families had even met and communicated over social media.

Repatriation of POJK Resident in Uri Sector A POJK resident, Zeeshan Mir S/O Lal Mir, who was apprehended while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector on 31 May 26, was repatriated on 04 July 2026 at 1224 hrs (IST). Individual was formally handed over to Pak Army officials… pic.twitter.com/OLe3EQXaJG — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 4, 2026

Mir Meets Bano for Three Minutes and Sent Back Home

On Saturday, Mir was allowed to meet Bano and her family for three minutes before he was taken for repatriation. Bano’s family reportedly bought new clothes and shoes for Mir during the legal proceedings while he was lodged at the Uri police station. According to Irum’s mother, Afroza Bano, Mir asked them not to cry, mentioning that he was treated as a guest by the Indian Army and expressing hope that the couple would get married soon. “A POJK resident, Zeeshan Mir, S/O Lal Mir, who was apprehended while crossing the Line of Control in the Uri Sector on 31 May 2026, was repatriated on 04 July 2026 at 1224 hrs (IST),” the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a statement.

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