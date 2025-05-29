PoK Will Return To India Voluntarily One Day, Says Rajnath Singh At CII Summit

Rajnath Singh says PoK residents are part of India's family and will return one day. Dialogue with Pakistan will only focus on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are part of the Indian family and will one day come back to India on their own will. He made this remark while speaking at the CII Business Summit, firmly stating that any future discussions with Pakistan will be limited to issues concerning terrorism and PoK.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, “I believe that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are our own, part of our family.” He expressed hope that those currently separated from India, both politically and geographically, would one day feel the emotional pull and return to the Indian fold.

“We have full faith that those of our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today will also return to the mainstream of India someday listening to their voice of soul,” he added.

India’s Approach on Pakistan and Terrorism Re-defined

Singh made it clear that New Delhi’s policy towards Pakistan has evolved, especially with regards to dealing with terrorism. He said India has now “redesigned and redefined” its strategy and response to terrorism, especially in the backdrop of the Indian military’s precision strikes during Operation Sindoor. These strikes targeted multiple terrorist camps located in PoK and inside Pakistan.

Sending a strong message to Islamabad, the Defence Minister said, “The business of terrorism is not cost effective, and will come at a heavy price, as Islamabad has realised now.”

PoK Feels Strong Connection with India, Says Singh

Referring to the emotional bond many people in PoK feel with India, Singh stated that only a small number have been misled, and the majority still feel deeply connected with India.

“Most of the people in PoK feel a deep connection with India, with only a few of them being misled,” he said.

He also emphasized that India’s intent has always been to build connections through peace and unity. “India always talks about connecting hearts, and we believe that by walking on the path of love, unity and truth, the day is not far when our own part, PoK, will return and say, I am India, I have returned,” Singh added.

India’s Defence Sector Sees Rapid Growth

During the summit, the Defence Minister also highlighted India’s achievements in defence exports and indigenous capabilities. He said India’s defence exports have grown significantly from less than ₹1,000 crore a decade ago to ₹23,500 crore today.

He mentioned that India’s indigenously developed platforms and systems surprised the global community during Operation Sindoor, showing India’s capability in the field of modern warfare.

“India’s home-grown systems surprised the entire world during Operation Sindoor as our platforms and systems displayed their strength,” Singh noted.

He concluded by saying that India is not only focused on traditional defence manufacturing but also investing in new-age warfare technologies. “India is not just building fighter jets or missile systems, but is also preparing for new-age warfare technology,” he added.

