‘PoK Would Have Reunited With J&K’: Omar Abdullah Renews Statehood Demand On Independence Day

Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that people living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) could have risen to demand a merger with Jammu and Kashmir if the Centre had not abrogated the region’s special status and revoked its statehood in 2019. Speaking after hoisting the national flag at an Independence Day function in Srinagar, Omar Abdullah said developments across the Line of Control (LoC) caused “pain, regret, and deep distress”. His remarks came amid continued action by Pakistani security forces against people in PoK, with several protesters reportedly killed or injured in firing in recent months.

Omar Abdullah links PoK unrest to changes made in J&K

Referring to the situation across the border, Omar Abdullah recalled the slogan, “hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar” (Attackers beware, Kashmiris are prepared), and said the developments had made him realise that the region’s earlier conditions may have produced a different situation today.

“When I see the situation across the border, I realise that our ancestors who said ‘hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar’ (Attackers beware, Kashmiris are prepared) were right,” he said.

Omar Abdullah added, “Today, when we look at that part of Jammu and Kashmir across the LoC, there is pain, sorrow, and worry. In my place, I have the realisation that perhaps if our conditions had not been changed in 2019, the people of that part of Jammu and Kashmir would today be protesting to reconnect with us.”

Omar Abdullah says PoK residents still considered part of J&K

The chief minister said people living in PoK continue to be regarded as “our own” and pointed to seats reserved for them in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly. Omar Abdullah said those seats remain vacant with the hope that they could one day be occupied by representatives from that part of Jammu and Kashmir.

“That part of Jammu and Kashmir is ours. We consider those people as our own. Seats are still kept for them in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly with the hope that one day those people will be able to use those empty seats,” he said.

Omar Abdullah invokes 1947 fight, promises return of statehood

Omar Abdullah also said recent developments in PoK had shown that the decision taken by National Conference founder and his grandfather, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, along with his colleagues, to fight Pakistani raiders in 1947 was justified.

Reiterating his government’s position, Omar Abdullah said the administration remains committed to restoring statehood and other constitutional guarantees to Jammu and Kashmir. “I want to assure the people that we are for you, we will continue to represent you and work to bring Jammu and Kashmir to the level envisioned by the people who fought for freedom and were martyred,” he said.

(with inputs from ANI)

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