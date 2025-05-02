Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
Police Arrest Graduate for Harassment of Minister Pankaja Munde via Phone Calls

Beyond the phone harassment, officials also discovered offensive and defamatory content targeting Pankaja Munde on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Police Arrest Graduate for Harassment of Minister Pankaja Munde via Phone Calls

Police Arrest Graduate for Harassment of Minister Pankaja Munde via Phone Calls


A 25-year-old engineering graduate has been arrested by Maharashtra’s cyber police for persistently harassing state environment minister Pankaja Munde through phone calls and messages.

The individual, identified as Amol Chhaganrao Kale from Beed district, was apprehended from Bhosari near Pune. Authorities launched an investigation after Munde began receiving frequent, unsolicited communications on her personal phone number over the past few days.

Complaint Initiated by BJP’s Social Media Team

In response to the harassment, a complaint was registered with Maharashtra Cyber. Kale was booked under Section 78 (stalking) and Section 79 (acts or words intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Cyber police began tracking the mobile number used for the calls and eventually traced it back to Kale. He is currently being questioned to determine his intentions, according to an official.

The complaint was filed on April 29 by Nikhil Bhamre, a social media coordinator with the BJP’s Maharashtra office.

“BJP’s State-level social media coordinator, Prakash Gade, informed Mr. Bhamre that an unknown man had been making offensive calls to Ms. Munde and advised him to approach the police and file a complaint,” said DCP Sanjay Shintre.

Obscene Online Content Under Scrutiny

Beyond the phone harassment, officials also discovered offensive and defamatory content targeting Pankaja Munde on YouTube and other social media platforms.

This led to the addition of Section 67 of the IT Act, which addresses the publishing of obscene material online.

Kale was located through technical surveillance and taken into custody after admitting to making the calls during initial questioning.

Further Investigation Ongoing

The accused has since been transferred to Mumbai, where he was formally arrested. Authorities confirmed that the investigation remains active as they probe deeper into the motive and other possible offenses.

ALSO READ: Congress MP Seeks Surgical Strike Proof, BJP Retorts 'Visit Pakistan and Check'

 

