Saturday, December 28, 2024
Police Arrests 50 In Connection With Violence In UP’s Sambhal

Shrish Chandra, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Sambhal, confirmed the arrest of 50 individuals in connection with the violence that broke out near the Jama Masjid area on November 24.

Police Arrests 50 In Connection With Violence In UP’s Sambhal

Shrish Chandra, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sambhal, confirmed the arrest of 50 individuals in connection with the violence that broke out near the Jama Masjid area on November 24.

Speaking to the media, Chandra provided details about the investigation, stating that one of the key suspects, Adnan, had been apprehended from Batla House in Delhi.

“So far, 50 people have been arrested following the violence in Sambhal. Adnan, who was wanted in the case, was identified using CCTV footage and arrested from Batla House in Delhi. He and his associates were involved in the incident,” the ASP said.

Chandra also mentioned that authorities are continuing to gather information about those responsible for orchestrating the violence and will take action against individuals who provided shelter to the perpetrators.

The investigation remains ongoing as police efforts intensify to track down any remaining suspects.

Case Insights

The violence, which erupted on November 24, occurred during an Archaeological Survey of India examination of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal. The clashes led to four fatalities and several injuries, including both police personnel and local civilians. The incident raised concerns about public safety, prompting local authorities to bolster security in the area.

In response to the unrest, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the construction of a new police outpost near the Jama Masjid. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed to ensure security in the region and prevent further outbreaks of violence. The establishment of the outpost is part of efforts to strengthen law enforcement presence in the area and maintain order.

Meanwhile, political reactions to the developments have surfaced. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the construction of the police outpost, drawing attention to what he called a lack of investment in essential public services.

“A police post is being built in front of Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Go to any corner of the country, the government neither opens schools nor hospitals. If something is built, it is a police post and a liquor bar,” Owaisi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite the criticism, local authorities have emphasized the necessity of increased security in the wake of the violence. The construction of the police outpost, along with the deployment of additional forces, reflects the urgency of restoring peace and stability in the area.

Police teams are working closely with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that all suspects are brought to justice and that public order is maintained in Sambhal.

